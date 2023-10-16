    checkAd

    SURTECO GROUP SE: 2023 Forecast Adjusted

    SURTECO GROUP SE has revised its 2023 business outlook, citing challenging market conditions and exceptional expenses. Preliminary sales and EBIT figures for the first three quarters reveal a significant downturn.

    • SURTECO GROUP SE announces adjustment of its 2023 business forecast.
    • Preliminary sales for the first three quarters of 2023 amount to €637 million, compared to €593 million in the same period in 2022.
    • Preliminary EBIT for the first three quarters of 2023 is €4.1 million, a significant decrease from €41.1 million in 2022.
    • The decline in results is attributed to a challenging market environment and exceptional expenses, including costs related to the Omnova acquisition and a results improvement program.
    • Exceptional costs have accumulated to a total of €23.5 million in the first three quarters of 2023, leading to an expected EBIT for 2023 in the range of €5 to €15 million.
    • Despite additional business from the acquired Omnova divisions, overall group revenue for 2023 is expected to be significantly below the original forecast of €920 to €950 million due to weak demand.

    The next important date, SURTECO GROUP SE publishes the 9-month report 2023., at SURTECO GROUP is on 27.10.2023.




