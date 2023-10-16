SURTECO GROUP SE: 2023 Forecast Adjusted
SURTECO GROUP SE has revised its 2023 business outlook, citing challenging market conditions and exceptional expenses. Preliminary sales and EBIT figures for the first three quarters reveal a significant downturn.
- SURTECO GROUP SE announces adjustment of its 2023 business forecast.
- Preliminary sales for the first three quarters of 2023 amount to €637 million, compared to €593 million in the same period in 2022.
- Preliminary EBIT for the first three quarters of 2023 is €4.1 million, a significant decrease from €41.1 million in 2022.
- The decline in results is attributed to a challenging market environment and exceptional expenses, including costs related to the Omnova acquisition and a results improvement program.
- Exceptional costs have accumulated to a total of €23.5 million in the first three quarters of 2023, leading to an expected EBIT for 2023 in the range of €5 to €15 million.
- Despite additional business from the acquired Omnova divisions, overall group revenue for 2023 is expected to be significantly below the original forecast of €920 to €950 million due to weak demand.
The next important date, SURTECO GROUP SE publishes the 9-month report 2023., at SURTECO GROUP is on 27.10.2023.
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
