Drägerwerk Q3 2023: Soaring Earnings Prompt Full-Year Forecast Upgrade

Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, a global leader in medical and safety technology, has reported a substantial surge in Q3 2023 earnings, prompting an upward revision of its full-year forecast.
- Net sales in Q3 2023 increased by 12.6 percent to around EUR 789 million, with the medical division growing by 7.9 percent and the safety division by 19.6 percent.
- Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) improved to around EUR 29 million, with an EBIT margin of 3.7 percent.
- Order intake in Q3 2023 increased by 6.8 percent to around EUR 807 million, with significant demand increase in the medical division.
- For the first nine months of 2023, net sales increased by 17.1 percent to around EUR 2,321 million, and EBIT improved to around EUR 77 million.
- Drägerwerk now expects an EBIT margin of 2.0 to 4.0 percent for the current fiscal year, up from the previous forecast of 0.0 to 3.0 percent.
