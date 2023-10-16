    checkAd

    Mars donates 33 million meals to support local communities

    London (ots/PRNewswire) - Mars marks World Food Day by sharing progress on
    global food and sustainability commitments.

    - E xceeds donation target with local food bank and charity partners
    - Continues to focus on delivering healthy meals through reformulation and
    product innovation
    - Pioneers innovations such as climate smart rice farming practices to drive
    significant reductions in unsustainable water use and greenhouse gas emissions

    On World Food Day 2023, Mars Food & Nutrition shares progress towards the food
    and sustainability goals that sit at the heart of its purpose: Better Food
    Today. A Better World Tomorrow.

    Halfway through its five-year commitments to drive positive change through
    stronger action and meaningful partnerships, the maker of brands including Ben's
    Original(TM), Masterfoods®, SEEDS OF CHANGE®, Tasty Bite®, and DOLMIO® is proud
    to share the progress it has made, including:

    - Donating 33 million meals to people in need around the world since 2021,
    exceeding the target of 25 million meals by 2025. With food poverty an ongoing
    issue, the company continues to build strategic and impactful partnerships
    with local organisations to help get food and support to people who need it
    most.

    - In the United States, Ben's Original(TM) supports the No Kid Hungry campaign
    to end childhood hunger. Through the partnership it provided 2.5 million meals
    to children in need throughout the United States in 2022.

    - In Australia, Mars Food & Nutrition has developed a Collaborative Supply
    Program with Foodbank Australia to address the challenge of ensuring a
    consistent supply chain of food products to people in need. In its third year,
    this partnership is helping Mars Food & Nutrition Australia deliver its ambition
    of 3m meals to people in need in 2023.

    - In the UK, Mars Food & Nutrition has partnered with the Trussell Trust in the
    Stand Against Hunger campaign for the last four years to support their network
    of more than 1,300 food banks who help communities across the UK who are facing
    hunger.

    - Delivering 4.7 billion healthy meals in 2022 (in addition to 4.3 billion in
    2021), working towards the goal of 5.5 billion healthy meals per year by 2025.
    This includes 1.7 billion servings of vegetables , and a 32% increase in fibre
    servings, achieved through reformulation efforts and product innovation,
    tracking well towards the aim of 4 billion servings of vegetables and beating
    the target of 30% fibre increase by 2025.
    - Making progress towards reaching net zero by 2050 and reducing unsustainable
    water use by 50% by 2025 . Working with its suppliers, Mars is pioneering
