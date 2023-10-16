Mars donates 33 million meals to support local communities

London (ots/PRNewswire) - Mars marks World Food Day by sharing progress on

global food and sustainability commitments.



- E xceeds donation target with local food bank and charity partners

- Continues to focus on delivering healthy meals through reformulation and

product innovation

- Pioneers innovations such as climate smart rice farming practices to drive

significant reductions in unsustainable water use and greenhouse gas emissions



On World Food Day 2023, Mars Food & Nutrition shares progress towards the food

and sustainability goals that sit at the heart of its purpose: Better Food

Today. A Better World Tomorrow.





Halfway through its five-year commitments to drive positive change throughstronger action and meaningful partnerships, the maker of brands including Ben'sOriginal(TM), Masterfoods®, SEEDS OF CHANGE®, Tasty Bite®, and DOLMIO® is proudto share the progress it has made, including:- Donating 33 million meals to people in need around the world since 2021,exceeding the target of 25 million meals by 2025. With food poverty an ongoingissue, the company continues to build strategic and impactful partnershipswith local organisations to help get food and support to people who need itmost.- In the United States, Ben's Original(TM) supports the No Kid Hungry campaignto end childhood hunger. Through the partnership it provided 2.5 million mealsto children in need throughout the United States in 2022.- In Australia, Mars Food & Nutrition has developed a Collaborative SupplyProgram with Foodbank Australia to address the challenge of ensuring aconsistent supply chain of food products to people in need. In its third year,this partnership is helping Mars Food & Nutrition Australia deliver its ambitionof 3m meals to people in need in 2023.- In the UK, Mars Food & Nutrition has partnered with the Trussell Trust in theStand Against Hunger campaign for the last four years to support their networkof more than 1,300 food banks who help communities across the UK who are facinghunger.- Delivering 4.7 billion healthy meals in 2022 (in addition to 4.3 billion in2021), working towards the goal of 5.5 billion healthy meals per year by 2025.This includes 1.7 billion servings of vegetables , and a 32% increase in fibreservings, achieved through reformulation efforts and product innovation,tracking well towards the aim of 4 billion servings of vegetables and beatingthe target of 30% fibre increase by 2025.- Making progress towards reaching net zero by 2050 and reducing unsustainablewater use by 50% by 2025 . Working with its suppliers, Mars is pioneering