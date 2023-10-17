    checkAd

    Adtran Q3 2023: Revenue Misses, but Non-GAAP Margin Hits Target

    Adtran Holdings, Inc. has sounded the alarm with a profit warning for Q3 2023, citing a lower-than-expected preliminary GAAP revenue and a challenging economic environment.

    • Adtran Holdings, Inc. has issued a profit warning for Q3 2023
    • Preliminary GAAP revenue for Q3 2023 was $272.3 million, below the guidance range of $275 million to $305 million
    • Preliminary non-GAAP operating margin for Q3 2023 was -1.9%, within the guidance range of -5.0% to 0.0%
    • The deviation from revenue guidance was primarily due to the strengthening of the U.S. dollar
    • Total customer count continued to grow in Q3 2023, but management expects customers to adjust their capital expenditure budgets in response to the changed economic environment
    • Final results for Q3 2023 will be released on November 6, 2023

    At this time, the index SDAX was at 12.672,79PKT (+0,79 %).




