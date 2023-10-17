Boosting Growth: Mid-Term 2024-2028 Guidance Backed by Project Ramp-Up
Lonza Group AG has recently shared its Mid-Term Guidance for 2024-2028, featuring robust sales growth and an optimistic outlook for 2023. The company also highlighted strong CDMO business dynamics in its Q3 2023 performance update.
- Lonza Group AG has outlined its Mid-Term Guidance for 2024 to 2028, which includes 11–13% sales growth, 32–34% CORE EBITDA margin, and double-digit ROIC.
- The company's outlook for 2023 includes higher end of mid-to-high single-digit CER sales growth and 28 to 29% CORE EBITDA margin.
- Business growth in 2024 will be offset by one-off events, resulting in an anticipated margin in the high twenties.
- The dividend pay-out commitment range has been increased to 35 to 45%.
- Lonza issued its quarterly qualitative performance update for Q3 2023, which reflects continued strong CDMO business dynamics and sustained commercial demand.
- The company reconfirmed its Outlook 2023, with CER sales growth expected to be at the higher end of mid-to-high single-digit, and a CORE EBITDA margin above the guided 28 to 29%.
The next important date, preliminary result, at Lonza Group is on 27.01.2024.
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0
Autor: wO Newsflash| | 29 | 0 |