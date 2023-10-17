Amen Bank Achieves Third MSI 20000 Certification Cycle: Confirmed!
For the third year running, Amen Bank has been awarded the prestigious MSI 20000 certification, a testament to its commitment to financial governance and stability.
- Amen Bank has received the MSI 20000 certification for the third consecutive time.
- The certification reflects the bank's efforts in financial governance.
- Amen Bank has integrated MSI 20000 evaluations into its program and has seen its compliance with evaluation criteria improve.
- The bank has shown positive trends in commercial portfolio quality management, liquidity levels, and financial margins.
- The MSI 20000 certification is a strong indicator of the bank's stability and is promoted among stakeholders.
- COFICERT is a French certification body that specializes in financial and non-financial certifications.
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0
Autor: wO Newsflash| | 41 | 0 |