    NTT DATA Business Solutions publishes first Sustainability Report (FOTO)

    Bielefeld (ots) - NTT DATA Business Solutions AG publishes its first
    Sustainability Report, marking the start of regular annual reporting. Taking its
    cue from the guidelines of the German Sustainability Code (DNK) (https://datenba
    nk2.deutscher-nachhaltigkeitskodex.de/Profile/CompanyProfile/14975/de/2022/dnk?A
    spxAutoDetectCookieSupport=1) , the report provides insights into the efforts
    made by the internationally operating SAP® consulting company to foster
    sustainability within the company and along the supply chain.

    "I am proud of the publication of our first Sustainability Report. It is an
    important step for NTT DATA Business Solutions and illustrates our commitment to
    sustainability as a core element of our corporate strategy. For us as a company
    and for me as CEO, sustainability orientation and transparent communication of
    our actions are fundamental prerequisites. We have a responsibility towards our
    employees, business partners, and customers as well as towards the environment
    and society generally," explains Norbert Rotter, CEO of NTT DATA Business
    Solutions AG and EVP NTT DATA, Inc. "Technology can be an engine for positive
    change. As an IT service provider, we support our customers with innovative
    products and digital solutions that help them become more sustainable. While we
    recognize that we are still in the early stages of our journey, our first
    Sustainability Report is a clear statement of our aim to have a positive impact
    on our planet and on society."

    One of the other crucial influencing resources is the international NTT DATA
    NET-ZERO Vision 2040
    (https://www.nttdata.com/global/en/sustainability/environment) , which the
    company is committed to as part of the NTT DATA Group. This stipulates that the
    NET ZERO target for Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions is to be achieved by 2035 -
    with an interim deadline of 2030 for the data centers. By 2040, the NET ZERO
    target is then to be achieved along the entire value chain (Scope 3). The
    long-term sustainability strategy of NTT DATA Business Solutions has also been
    crucially informed by the 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDG)
    (https://sdgs.un.org/goals) , which were adopted by the United Nations. Twelve
    of these are linked particularly closely to the company's business activities
    and are considered directly in the report. The report is divided into three
    sections, headed Environment, Social, and Governance, for each of which concrete
    figures, measures and sample projects from the company are provided.
