NTT DATA Business Solutions publishes first Sustainability Report (FOTO)

Bielefeld (ots) - NTT DATA Business Solutions AG publishes its firstSustainability Report, marking the start of regular annual reporting. Taking itscue from the guidelines of the German Sustainability Code (DNK) (https://datenbank2.deutscher-nachhaltigkeitskodex.de/Profile/CompanyProfile/14975/de/2022/dnk?AspxAutoDetectCookieSupport=1) , the report provides insights into the effortsmade by the internationally operating SAP® consulting company to fostersustainability within the company and along the supply chain."I am proud of the publication of our first Sustainability Report. It is animportant step for NTT DATA Business Solutions and illustrates our commitment tosustainability as a core element of our corporate strategy. For us as a companyand for me as CEO, sustainability orientation and transparent communication ofour actions are fundamental prerequisites. We have a responsibility towards ouremployees, business partners, and customers as well as towards the environmentand society generally," explains Norbert Rotter, CEO of NTT DATA BusinessSolutions AG and EVP NTT DATA, Inc. "Technology can be an engine for positivechange. As an IT service provider, we support our customers with innovativeproducts and digital solutions that help them become more sustainable. While werecognize that we are still in the early stages of our journey, our firstSustainability Report is a clear statement of our aim to have a positive impacton our planet and on society."One of the other crucial influencing resources is the international NTT DATANET-ZERO Vision 2040(https://www.nttdata.com/global/en/sustainability/environment) , which thecompany is committed to as part of the NTT DATA Group. This stipulates that theNET ZERO target for Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions is to be achieved by 2035 -with an interim deadline of 2030 for the data centers. By 2040, the NET ZEROtarget is then to be achieved along the entire value chain (Scope 3). Thelong-term sustainability strategy of NTT DATA Business Solutions has also beencrucially informed by the 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDG)(https://sdgs.un.org/goals) , which were adopted by the United Nations. Twelveof these are linked particularly closely to the company's business activitiesand are considered directly in the report. The report is divided into threesections, headed Environment, Social, and Governance, for each of which concretefigures, measures and sample projects from the company are provided.