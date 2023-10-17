H&R Reveals Preliminary Results for First Nine Months of 2023
H&R GmbH & Co. KGaA reported a slight dip in sales and EBITDA for the first nine months of 2023, yet showed signs of earnings stabilization and a significant boost in free cash flow.
- Sales for H&R GmbH & Co. KGaA reached EUR 1.0 billion in the nine-month period of 2023, compared to EUR 1.2 billion in the same period of 2022.
- EBITDA for the nine-month period of 2023 was EUR 66.6 million, lower than the EUR 103.3 million in the same period of 2022.
- The company saw stabilization in earnings during the third quarter of 2023.
- Free cash flow increased to EUR 58.4 million in the nine-month period of 2023, compared to EUR -60.3 million in the same period of 2022.
- The ChemPharm REFINING segment contributed the most to earnings, with EBITDA of EUR 20.9 million in the third quarter of 2023.
- The company expects an operating result for the year of at least EUR 80.0 million, but is cautious due to potential global trade and supply disruptions.
The next important date, Publication of quarterly financial report (as of Q3), at H&R is on 17.11.2023.
The price of H&R at the time of the news was 4,7750EUR and was down -0,21 % compared with the previous day.
+0,42 %
-0,21 %
-1,95 %
-6,37 %
-24,80 %
-3,05 %
-33,01 %
-46,53 %
+0,42 %
ISIN:DE000A2E4T77WKN:A2E4T7
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0
Autor: wO Newsflash| | 17 | 0 |