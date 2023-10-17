SHL Medical and Lifecore Biomedical enter co-marketing partnership agreement (FOTO)
Zug, Switzerland (ots) - SHL Medical ("SHL"), a world-leading solutions provider
of advanced drug delivery systems such as autoinjectors and innovative specialty
delivery systems, has entered into a non-exclusive co-marketing partnership
agreement with Lifecore Biomedical (Nasdaq: LFCR) ("Lifecore"), a fully
integrated Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization ("CDMO") that
offers highly differentiated capabilities in the development, fill and finish of
complex sterile injectable pharmaceutical products in syringes and vials.
Through this partnership, Lifecore becomes a member of SHL's recently announced
Alliance Management program, an initiative created to further strengthen SHL's
vertically integrated business model by facilitating customer engagement with
other key players within the drug delivery ecosystem.
SHL and Lifecore will, pursuant to the terms of its agreement, exchange
knowledge and experience in their respective fields, enabling both companies to
provide their customers unparalleled guidance in CDMO services and best-in-class
options for drug delivery device development.
As the leader and pioneer of autoinjectors, SHL offers drug delivery device
solutions and vertically integrated capabilities for the development,
manufacturing, and final assembly of its autoinjector products. The partnership
with Lifecore will allow SHL to recommend a trusted CDMO renowned for its proven
proficiency and robust quality systems in aseptic pharmaceutical manufacturing
and primary container filling, creating a comprehensive support system across
all stages of the autoinjector development and commercial lifecycle.
"As a true partner to pharma and biotech, we believe in providing full
end-to-end solutions that enhance patients' quality of life and enable patients'
independence," said Kimberlee Steele, Managing Director of SHL Pharma, SHL
Medical's final assembly, labeling, and packaging business unit in Florida. "We
are excited to partner with Lifecore to provide high-quality CDMO services
matching SHL's own high-touch approach to servicing our customers."
Darren Hieber, Senior Vice President of Corporate Development and Partnerships
for Lifecore commented, "We are continuously adapting to keep pace with the
evolution of healthcare treatments and technologies and our deep expertise in
the fill/finish of syringes and vials is a perfect match for SHL's products. Our
relationship with SHL will expand the breadth of our offerings to our CDMO
customers, enabling them to deliver the benefits and convenience of innovative
drug delivery systems to their patients worldwide. We are excited to be aligned
with an industry leader, who has created a business focused on patient-centric
