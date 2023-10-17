    checkAd

    SHL Medical and Lifecore Biomedical enter co-marketing partnership agreement (FOTO)

    Zug, Switzerland (ots) - SHL Medical ("SHL"), a world-leading solutions provider
    of advanced drug delivery systems such as autoinjectors and innovative specialty
    delivery systems, has entered into a non-exclusive co-marketing partnership
    agreement with Lifecore Biomedical (Nasdaq: LFCR) ("Lifecore"), a fully
    integrated Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization ("CDMO") that
    offers highly differentiated capabilities in the development, fill and finish of
    complex sterile injectable pharmaceutical products in syringes and vials.

    Through this partnership, Lifecore becomes a member of SHL's recently announced
    Alliance Management program, an initiative created to further strengthen SHL's
    vertically integrated business model by facilitating customer engagement with
    other key players within the drug delivery ecosystem.

    SHL and Lifecore will, pursuant to the terms of its agreement, exchange
    knowledge and experience in their respective fields, enabling both companies to
    provide their customers unparalleled guidance in CDMO services and best-in-class
    options for drug delivery device development.

    As the leader and pioneer of autoinjectors, SHL offers drug delivery device
    solutions and vertically integrated capabilities for the development,
    manufacturing, and final assembly of its autoinjector products. The partnership
    with Lifecore will allow SHL to recommend a trusted CDMO renowned for its proven
    proficiency and robust quality systems in aseptic pharmaceutical manufacturing
    and primary container filling, creating a comprehensive support system across
    all stages of the autoinjector development and commercial lifecycle.

    "As a true partner to pharma and biotech, we believe in providing full
    end-to-end solutions that enhance patients' quality of life and enable patients'
    independence," said Kimberlee Steele, Managing Director of SHL Pharma, SHL
    Medical's final assembly, labeling, and packaging business unit in Florida. "We
    are excited to partner with Lifecore to provide high-quality CDMO services
    matching SHL's own high-touch approach to servicing our customers."

    Darren Hieber, Senior Vice President of Corporate Development and Partnerships
    for Lifecore commented, "We are continuously adapting to keep pace with the
    evolution of healthcare treatments and technologies and our deep expertise in
    the fill/finish of syringes and vials is a perfect match for SHL's products. Our
    relationship with SHL will expand the breadth of our offerings to our CDMO
    customers, enabling them to deliver the benefits and convenience of innovative
    drug delivery systems to their patients worldwide. We are excited to be aligned
    with an industry leader, who has created a business focused on patient-centric
