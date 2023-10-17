SHL Medical and Lifecore Biomedical enter co-marketing partnership agreement (FOTO)

Zug, Switzerland (ots) - SHL Medical ("SHL"), a world-leading solutions provider

of advanced drug delivery systems such as autoinjectors and innovative specialty

delivery systems, has entered into a non-exclusive co-marketing partnership

agreement with Lifecore Biomedical (Nasdaq: LFCR) ("Lifecore"), a fully

integrated Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization ("CDMO") that

offers highly differentiated capabilities in the development, fill and finish of

complex sterile injectable pharmaceutical products in syringes and vials.



Through this partnership, Lifecore becomes a member of SHL's recently announced

Alliance Management program, an initiative created to further strengthen SHL's

vertically integrated business model by facilitating customer engagement with

other key players within the drug delivery ecosystem.





SHL and Lifecore will, pursuant to the terms of its agreement, exchangeknowledge and experience in their respective fields, enabling both companies toprovide their customers unparalleled guidance in CDMO services and best-in-classoptions for drug delivery device development.As the leader and pioneer of autoinjectors, SHL offers drug delivery devicesolutions and vertically integrated capabilities for the development,manufacturing, and final assembly of its autoinjector products. The partnershipwith Lifecore will allow SHL to recommend a trusted CDMO renowned for its provenproficiency and robust quality systems in aseptic pharmaceutical manufacturingand primary container filling, creating a comprehensive support system acrossall stages of the autoinjector development and commercial lifecycle."As a true partner to pharma and biotech, we believe in providing fullend-to-end solutions that enhance patients' quality of life and enable patients'independence," said Kimberlee Steele, Managing Director of SHL Pharma, SHLMedical's final assembly, labeling, and packaging business unit in Florida. "Weare excited to partner with Lifecore to provide high-quality CDMO servicesmatching SHL's own high-touch approach to servicing our customers."Darren Hieber, Senior Vice President of Corporate Development and Partnershipsfor Lifecore commented, "We are continuously adapting to keep pace with theevolution of healthcare treatments and technologies and our deep expertise inthe fill/finish of syringes and vials is a perfect match for SHL's products. Ourrelationship with SHL will expand the breadth of our offerings to our CDMOcustomers, enabling them to deliver the benefits and convenience of innovativedrug delivery systems to their patients worldwide. We are excited to be alignedwith an industry leader, who has created a business focused on patient-centric