STEMMER IMAGING Revises Revenue Forecast for Fiscal Year 2023

STEMMER IMAGING AG announces an adjustment to its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023.

The slowdown in orders and uncertain economic environment have had a significant impact on order intake and revenue in the third quarter.

The Executive Board now expects a decrease in revenue ranging from 3% to 7% compared to the previous year.

The EBITDA is expected to remain at the previous year's level or decrease by a maximum of 8%.

Intangible assets amounting to EUR 0.9 million will be fully impaired in the context of the Infaimon integration.

Despite challenging market conditions, the Executive Board believes that the measures taken will strengthen the company's position in the long term.

The next important date, Publication of quarterly report (as of Q3), at STEMMER IMAGING is on 09.11.2023.