TAKKT AG Reveals Preliminary Q3 Results, Adjusts 2023 Fiscal Year Forecast
TAKKT AG has unveiled its preliminary Q3 results, which unfortunately fell short of expectations. Amidst global economic and geopolitical uncertainties, the company is reassessing its medium-term objectives.
Foto: TAKKT AG
- TAKKT AG announced preliminary Q3 results, with sales and earnings below expectations.
- The company expects EBITDA to be between EUR 107 and 117 million in 2023.
- TAKKT is revising its medium-term corporate goals due to economic and geopolitical uncertainty.
- The company's CEO, Maria Zesch, has extended her contract until July 31, 2029.
- Despite challenging conditions, TAKKT expects to generate a significantly higher free cash flow in the current year than in the previous year.
- Further details on the implementation of the strategy and the corporate goals will be announced at the end of March 2024.
The next important date, Quarterly Report 3/2023, at TAKKT is on 25.10.2023.
The price of TAKKT at the time of the news was 12,660EUR and was down -5,10 % compared with the previous day.
10 minutes after the article was published, the price was 12,260EUR this corresponds to a minus of -3,16 % since publication.
