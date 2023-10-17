    checkAd

    TAKKT AG Reveals Preliminary Q3 Results, Adjusts 2023 Fiscal Year Forecast

    TAKKT AG has unveiled its preliminary Q3 results, which unfortunately fell short of expectations. Amidst global economic and geopolitical uncertainties, the company is reassessing its medium-term objectives.

    TAKKT AG Reveals Preliminary Q3 Results, Adjusts 2023 Fiscal Year Forecast
    Foto: TAKKT AG
    • TAKKT AG announced preliminary Q3 results, with sales and earnings below expectations.
    • The company expects EBITDA to be between EUR 107 and 117 million in 2023.
    • TAKKT is revising its medium-term corporate goals due to economic and geopolitical uncertainty.
    • The company's CEO, Maria Zesch, has extended her contract until July 31, 2029.
    • Despite challenging conditions, TAKKT expects to generate a significantly higher free cash flow in the current year than in the previous year.
    • Further details on the implementation of the strategy and the corporate goals will be announced at the end of March 2024.

    The next important date, Quarterly Report 3/2023, at TAKKT is on 25.10.2023.
    The price of TAKKT at the time of the news was 12,660EUR and was down -5,10 % compared with the previous day.
    10 minutes after the article was published, the price was 12,260EUR this corresponds to a minus of -3,16 % since publication.

    TAKKT

    -9,00 %
    -3,12 %
    -2,84 %
    -4,78 %
    +12,20 %
    +31,56 %
    +4,82 %
    -8,85 %
    -9,00 %
    ISIN:DE0007446007WKN:744600



    Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
    Wertpapier


    0 Kommentare
    Autor: wO Newsflash
     |  25   |   |   

    Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

    Disclaimer

    TAKKT AG Reveals Preliminary Q3 Results, Adjusts 2023 Fiscal Year Forecast TAKKT AG has unveiled its preliminary Q3 results, which unfortunately fell short of expectations. Amidst global economic and geopolitical uncertainties, the company is reassessing its medium-term objectives.

    Geschrieben von

    wO Newsflash
    0 Follower
    Mehr anzeigen
    Mit Artikeln von wO Newsflash wollen wir mit Hilfe von Künstlicher Intelligenz Ihnen schnellstmöglich relevante Inhalte zu aktuellen Ereignissen rund um Börse, Finanzmärkte aus aller Welt und Community bereitstellen.
    RSS-Feed abonnieren

    Nachrichten des Autors

    Der Börsen-Tag: Börsen-Update: Große Gewinne bei Commerzbank und Zalando trotz vereinzelter Verluste
    912 Leser
    Drägerwerk Q3 2023: Starke Gewinnsteigerung führt zu erhöhter Jahresprognose
    228 Leser
    Neues Service-Center bremst Meier Tobler's Geschäft 2023: Startschwierigkeiten?
    156 Leser
    Drägerwerk Q3 2023: Soaring Earnings Prompt Full-Year Forecast Upgrade
    144 Leser
    Adtran Q3 2023: Revenue Misses, but Non-GAAP Margin Hits Target
    128 Leser
    DATA MODUL AG O.N.: Umsatz- und Gewinnrückgang Q3 2023 - Rückblick auf Produktion und Vertrieb
    124 Leser
    Vorläufige Q3-Geschäftszahlen der Berentzen-Gruppe AG jetzt veröffentlicht!
    124 Leser
    Adtran Q3 2023: Umsatz enttäuscht, operative Marge trifft Prognose
    120 Leser
    Surteco Group SE: Prognose für 2023 wird angepasst
    120 Leser
    Scherzer & Co. AG gibt Aktienrückkauf bekannt: Investoren aufgepasst!
    116 Leser
    Der Börsen-Tag: Heutige Börsenentwicklung: Gewinner, Verlierer und Ausblick auf die kommenden Tage
    1404 Leser
    Kritik an möglichem Einstieg von Energie-Milliardär in Thyssenkrupp Stahlsparte: IG Metall ...
    1116 Leser
    BASF vor Quartalsbericht: Analysten senken Daumen und Kursziel - Dividenden nicht gedeckt!
    1100 Leser
    Plug Power-Aktie mit unterdurchschnittlicher Entwicklung: Analysten bleiben optimistisch trotz ...
    944 Leser
    Ölpreise explodieren nach Eskalation im Nahen Osten - Iran warnt vor Ausweitung des Konflikts
    920 Leser
    Der Börsen-Tag: Börsen-Update: Große Gewinne bei Commerzbank und Zalando trotz vereinzelter Verluste
    912 Leser
    Schaeffler legt öffentliches Erwerbsangebot für Vitesco vor - Analysten sehen kaum noch ...
    904 Leser
    Der Börsen-Tag: DAX und TecDAX im Aufwind: Diese Aktien sind die Gewinner und Verlierer des Tages
    876 Leser
    Goldpreis erreicht höchsten Stand seit September - Unsicherheit im Nahen Osten und Fed-Aussagen ...
    736 Leser
    Neustart trotz Insolvenz: avateramedical revolutioniert Medizintechnik
    708 Leser
    Alstom-Aktien stürzen um 35% ab: Prognosesenkung für Cashflow schockt Anleger
    2288 Leser
    Lufthansa-Aktie im freien Fall: Analysten senken Kursziel - droht ein Kurssturz unter 6,00 Euro?
    2216 Leser
    Der Börsen-Tag: Schwere Verluste an den Börsen: Diese Unternehmen trotzen dem Abwärtstrend
    1928 Leser
    Allianz-Aktie mit starkem Wachstum und Aufholpotenzial - Analysten sehen großes Potential für ...
    1900 Leser
    Steuler Fliesengruppe AG verkauft Geschäftsbereiche und schließt Werk in Mühlacker - Abwicklung ...
    1716 Leser
    Der Börsen-Tag: Börsenindizes im Sinkflug: Diese Unternehmen trotzen dem Abwärtstrend
    1436 Leser
    Der Börsen-Tag: Heutige Börsenentwicklung: Gewinner, Verlierer und Ausblick auf die kommenden Tage
    1404 Leser
    Smartbroker Holding: Depot-Umzug erfreut sich großer Nachfrage - Zwischenstand zu SMARTBROKER+
    1296 Leser
    Neuer CEO bei Bayer: Aktienkurs stagniert trotz Wechsel an der Spitze
    1188 Leser
    Kritik an möglichem Einstieg von Energie-Milliardär in Thyssenkrupp Stahlsparte: IG Metall ...
    1116 Leser
    Volkswagen-Aktie enttäuscht im 2. Quartal 2023 - Warum ein Verkauf dennoch keine gute Idee ist
    3280 Leser
    Tui-Aktie erholt sich im September: Kaufempfehlung lockt Investoren an
    3140 Leser
    Rock Tech Lithium Inc.: Aktualisierte Empfehlung und Kursziel - Halten statt Kaufen, Kursziel ...
    2900 Leser
    Alstom-Aktien stürzen um 35% ab: Prognosesenkung für Cashflow schockt Anleger
    2288 Leser
    Lufthansa-Aktie im freien Fall: Analysten senken Kursziel - droht ein Kurssturz unter 6,00 Euro?
    2216 Leser
    Der Börsen-Tag: Schwere Verluste an den Börsen: Diese Unternehmen trotzen dem Abwärtstrend
    1928 Leser
    Allianz-Aktie mit starkem Wachstum und Aufholpotenzial - Analysten sehen großes Potential für ...
    1900 Leser
    Steuler Fliesengruppe AG verkauft Geschäftsbereiche und schließt Werk in Mühlacker - Abwicklung ...
    1716 Leser
    Tui-Aktie: Barclays erhöht Kursziel auf 690 Pence trotz Bedenken im Reisesektor
    1544 Leser
    Newron Pharmaceuticals veröffentlicht Halbjahresergebnisse 2023: Erfolgreiche Studie zu Evenamide ...
    1532 Leser