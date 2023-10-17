Q3 2023: flatexDEGIRO Boasts Impressive Revenue and Earnings Growth
Q3 2023 has seen a remarkable financial performance with a 29% rise in quarterly revenues, a 70% surge in Adj. EBITDA, and a significant benefit from rising interest rates.
- Quarterly revenues increased by 29 percent to over EUR 100 million in Q3 2023
- Adj. EBITDA in Q3 2023 up 70 percent to EUR 41.2 million
- Strong benefit from rising interest rates and net cash inflows of EUR 4 billion in 9M 2023
- Commission per transaction up 7 percent to EUR 4.26
- Further margin improvement expected in Q4 2023
- CET1 ratio of over 27 percent and a regulatory capital surplus of approximately EUR 100 million1 open up further opportunities in the ongoing financial planning process
The next important date, To access the investor relations reports and financial calendar, please visit: https://flatexdegiro.com/de/investor-relations/reports-financial-calendar, at flatexDEGIRO is on 17.10.2023.
The price of flatexDEGIRO at the time of the news was 8,8260EUR and was up +3,71 % compared with the previous day.
At this time, the index SDAX was at 12.716,62PKT (+0,35 %).
ISIN:DE000FTG1111WKN:FTG111
Disclaimer: Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken.
