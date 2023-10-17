    checkAd

    Telekom Austria's Q3 and Q1-Q3 2023 Results Revealed: Key Takeaways

    A1 Group, a subsidiary of Telekom Austria, has recently disclosed its financial results for Q3 2023 and the first three quarters of 2023. The report reveals significant developments, including a spin-off, debt reduction, and revenue growth, despite challenging market conditions.

    • Telekom Austria's A1 Group announced results for Q3 2023 and Q1-Q3 2023.
    • The company had a spin-off and listing of its tower business, EuroTeleSites, and reduced its financial debt by EUR 1 billion.
    • There was a strong FX impact from BYN/EUR, with revenues and EBITDA affected by EUR -33 million and EUR -14 million respectively.
    • Q3 revenues increased by 3%, driven by service revenues (+4%), and EBITDA growth was 0.6% despite special factors, adverse FX developments, and higher restructuring expenses.
    • Telekom Austria was included in the ATX, the leading index of the Vienna Stock Exchange, on September 18, 2023.
    • The company's ambitions for 2024-2026 include revenue growth of 3-4% per year, EBITDA growth of 4-5% per year, CAPEX of EUR 2.8 billion plus frequencies, and a confirmed dividend policy with an increased base to EUR 0.32 per share.

    The price of Telekom Austria at the time of the news was 6,9450EUR and was up +2,43 % compared with the previous day.

    Telekom Austria

    +2,43 %
    +4,59 %
    +14,15 %
    +26,92 %
    +51,77 %
    +47,14 %
    +27,89 %
    +49,19 %
    +2,43 %
