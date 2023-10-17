Telekom Austria's Q3 and Q1-Q3 2023 Results Revealed: Key Takeaways
A1 Group, a subsidiary of Telekom Austria, has recently disclosed its financial results for Q3 2023 and the first three quarters of 2023. The report reveals significant developments, including a spin-off, debt reduction, and revenue growth, despite challenging market conditions.
- Telekom Austria's A1 Group announced results for Q3 2023 and Q1-Q3 2023.
- The company had a spin-off and listing of its tower business, EuroTeleSites, and reduced its financial debt by EUR 1 billion.
- There was a strong FX impact from BYN/EUR, with revenues and EBITDA affected by EUR -33 million and EUR -14 million respectively.
- Q3 revenues increased by 3%, driven by service revenues (+4%), and EBITDA growth was 0.6% despite special factors, adverse FX developments, and higher restructuring expenses.
- Telekom Austria was included in the ATX, the leading index of the Vienna Stock Exchange, on September 18, 2023.
- The company's ambitions for 2024-2026 include revenue growth of 3-4% per year, EBITDA growth of 4-5% per year, CAPEX of EUR 2.8 billion plus frequencies, and a confirmed dividend policy with an increased base to EUR 0.32 per share.
The price of Telekom Austria at the time of the news was 6,9450EUR and was up +2,43 % compared with the previous day.
+2,43 %
+4,59 %
+14,15 %
+26,92 %
+51,77 %
+47,14 %
+27,89 %
+49,19 %
+2,43 %
ISIN:AT0000720008WKN:588811
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0
Autor: wO Newsflash| | 41 | 0 |