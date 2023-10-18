    checkAd

    Cicor Buys STS Defence, Boosts UK High-End Electronics Market Presence

    Swiss electronics manufacturer, Cicor Group, is set to acquire UK-based STS Defence Limited, marking a significant expansion in the aerospace and defence sectors.

    • Cicor Group has signed an agreement to acquire 100% of the shares of UK-based STS Defence Limited.
    • Cicor is a rapidly growing manufacturer of high-reliability electronics for various sectors, including medical, industrial, and aerospace & defence.
    • STS Defence is an industry-leading provider of sustainment, support, and modernization solutions for mission-critical electronics and communications systems for aerospace and defense applications.
    • The acquisition will allow Cicor to continue the successful growth of STS Defence in the UK aerospace and defence market.
    • STS Defence generated sales of GBP 27.5 million in the fiscal year ended on June 30, 2023, and the acquisition will have a positive impact on Cicor Group's EBITDA margin by approximately 0.4 percentage points.
    • The closing of the transaction is expected within 2023 and is subject to regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions.





