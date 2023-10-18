International Tractors Limited (ITL) launches 5 new tractor series; targets to double global sales in next 3 years

New Delhi (ots/PRNewswire) - International Tractors Limited (ITL), India's

number one exporter of tractors, has launched 5 tractors, including their

electric model - Solis SV Series. The new tractor range also comprises Series S,

Series C, Series H, & Series N, and all products offer world-class technology

and advanced emission control system for farmer efficiency worldwide. The launch

was organized concurrently with ITL's global conference 'Global Partners Summit

(GPS) 200' in India where 200+ channel partners participated from various

countries.



Leveraging a strong manufacturing base in India and superior worldwide network

of 3,000 dealers, ITL offers highest quality products at competitive costs to

farmers globally.





Announcing the launch of the five new series, Mr. Sushant Sagar Mittal,Executive Director of ITL said, "Our commitment to develop hero products for ourcustomers with superior quality and offer world class customer service hasinspired us to invest Rs. 850 cr. in technology upgradation with our new plantand Rs. 150 cr. into R&D to launch new tractor series. All our new tractorsreflect upon our dedication to innovation and our ongoing commitment to ensureprosperity for the world farming community."Sharing his thoughts on the launch, Mr. Rahul Mittal, Executive Director of ITLsaid, "We have found a winning formula by combining European styling andJapanese quality at Indian manufacturing costs. The special ingredient in thisformula is our constant growth mindset with biggest network of channel partnerswho dream big, willing to take up new challenges and are ready to reinvent. Thisformula is shaking up the global tractor industry. Our aim is to help farmersall across the globe to increase their productivity and make a difference intheir life. We aim to achieve that through innovation."Mr. Gaurav Saxena, Director and CEO of International Business at ITL shared, "Webelieve in a global commitment towards the agri community that transcendsborders and value our customer's prosperity. We have been the No 1. Export brandfrom India since last 4 years and hold No. 1 position in 15+ countries in theaddressable segment. These new five tractor series will enable us to strengthenour position in the world markets with support of our biggest network of over3000 dealers."