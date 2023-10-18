    checkAd

    International Tractors Limited (ITL) launches 5 new tractor series; targets to double global sales in next 3 years

    New Delhi (ots/PRNewswire) - International Tractors Limited (ITL), India's
    number one exporter of tractors, has launched 5 tractors, including their
    electric model - Solis SV Series. The new tractor range also comprises Series S,
    Series C, Series H, & Series N, and all products offer world-class technology
    and advanced emission control system for farmer efficiency worldwide. The launch
    was organized concurrently with ITL's global conference 'Global Partners Summit
    (GPS) 200' in India where 200+ channel partners participated from various
    countries.

    Leveraging a strong manufacturing base in India and superior worldwide network
    of 3,000 dealers, ITL offers highest quality products at competitive costs to
    farmers globally.

    Announcing the launch of the five new series, Mr. Sushant Sagar Mittal,
    Executive Director of ITL said, "Our commitment to develop hero products for our
    customers with superior quality and offer world class customer service has
    inspired us to invest Rs. 850 cr. in technology upgradation with our new plant
    and Rs. 150 cr. into R&D to launch new tractor series. All our new tractors
    reflect upon our dedication to innovation and our ongoing commitment to ensure
    prosperity for the world farming community."

    Sharing his thoughts on the launch, Mr. Rahul Mittal, Executive Director of ITL
    said, "We have found a winning formula by combining European styling and
    Japanese quality at Indian manufacturing costs. The special ingredient in this
    formula is our constant growth mindset with biggest network of channel partners
    who dream big, willing to take up new challenges and are ready to reinvent. This
    formula is shaking up the global tractor industry. Our aim is to help farmers
    all across the globe to increase their productivity and make a difference in
    their life. We aim to achieve that through innovation."

    Mr. Gaurav Saxena, Director and CEO of International Business at ITL shared, "We
    believe in a global commitment towards the agri community that transcends
    borders and value our customer's prosperity. We have been the No 1. Export brand
    from India since last 4 years and hold No. 1 position in 15+ countries in the
    addressable segment. These new five tractor series will enable us to strengthen
    our position in the world markets with support of our biggest network of over
    3000 dealers."

    View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/international-
    tractors-limited-itl-launches-5-new-tractor-series-targets-to-double-global-sale
    s-in-next-3-years-301959539.html

    Contact:

    Siddhi.sehgal@adfactorspr.com

    Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/172263/5628434
    OTS: International Tractors Limited (ITL)



