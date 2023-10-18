International Tractors Limited (ITL) launches 5 new tractor series; targets to double global sales in next 3 years
New Delhi (ots/PRNewswire) - International Tractors Limited (ITL), India's
number one exporter of tractors, has launched 5 tractors, including their
electric model - Solis SV Series. The new tractor range also comprises Series S,
Series C, Series H, & Series N, and all products offer world-class technology
and advanced emission control system for farmer efficiency worldwide. The launch
was organized concurrently with ITL's global conference 'Global Partners Summit
(GPS) 200' in India where 200+ channel partners participated from various
countries.
Leveraging a strong manufacturing base in India and superior worldwide network
of 3,000 dealers, ITL offers highest quality products at competitive costs to
farmers globally.
Announcing the launch of the five new series, Mr. Sushant Sagar Mittal,
Executive Director of ITL said, "Our commitment to develop hero products for our
customers with superior quality and offer world class customer service has
inspired us to invest Rs. 850 cr. in technology upgradation with our new plant
and Rs. 150 cr. into R&D to launch new tractor series. All our new tractors
reflect upon our dedication to innovation and our ongoing commitment to ensure
prosperity for the world farming community."
Sharing his thoughts on the launch, Mr. Rahul Mittal, Executive Director of ITL
said, "We have found a winning formula by combining European styling and
Japanese quality at Indian manufacturing costs. The special ingredient in this
formula is our constant growth mindset with biggest network of channel partners
who dream big, willing to take up new challenges and are ready to reinvent. This
formula is shaking up the global tractor industry. Our aim is to help farmers
all across the globe to increase their productivity and make a difference in
their life. We aim to achieve that through innovation."
Mr. Gaurav Saxena, Director and CEO of International Business at ITL shared, "We
believe in a global commitment towards the agri community that transcends
borders and value our customer's prosperity. We have been the No 1. Export brand
from India since last 4 years and hold No. 1 position in 15+ countries in the
addressable segment. These new five tractor series will enable us to strengthen
our position in the world markets with support of our biggest network of over
3000 dealers."
