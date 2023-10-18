Wienerberger AG Announces Nominees for the Prestigious Brick Award 24

The price of Wienerberger at the time of the news was 23,650and was down -0,38compared with the previous day.

Wienerberger AG has unveiled the 50 contenders for the prestigious Brick Award 24, a global recognition of innovative brick architecture. With a staggering 743 submissions from 54 nations, the competition promises to be fierce.

