Wienerberger AG Announces Nominees for the Prestigious Brick Award 24
Wienerberger AG has unveiled the 50 contenders for the prestigious Brick Award 24, a global recognition of innovative brick architecture. With a staggering 743 submissions from 54 nations, the competition promises to be fierce.
- Wienerberger AG announced the 50 nominees for the Brick Award 24, an international prize for brick architecture.
- A total of 743 projects from 54 countries were submitted for the award.
- The Brick Award is presented in five categories: Feeling at home, Living together, Working together, Sharing public spaces, and Building outside the box.
- The winners will be announced at an award ceremony in Vienna in early summer 2024. The decision will be based on criteria such as visual appeal, innovative design concept, skillful use of brick, sustainability, and energy efficiency.
- The shortlisted projects are divided into the five categories, with 10 projects in each of the categories "Feeling at home", "Sharing public spaces", and "Building outside the box", 11 projects in "Living together", and 9 in "Working together".
- The expert jury consists of five internationally renowned architects: Christelle Avenier (France), Christine Conix (Belgium), Ingrid van der Heijden (Netherlands), Wojciech Malecki (Poland), and Boonserm Premthada (Thailand).
The price of Wienerberger at the time of the news was 23,650EUR and was down -0,38 % compared with the previous day.
-0,46 %
-0,63 %
-4,50 %
-16,74 %
+6,33 %
-7,07 %
+16,08 %
+85,16 %
-0,46 %
ISIN:AT0000831706WKN:852894
