Gerresheimer awarded EcoVadis Gold status again
Duesseldorf (ots) -
- Gerresheimer among the top 5% of assessed businesses
- Total score increases to 72/100 points
- Status demonstrates consistent implementation of CSR strategy
Gerresheimer, an innovative provider of systems and solutions and a global
partner for the pharma, biotech, and cosmetic industries, has once again been
awarded Gold status by the ratings agency EcoVadis. EcoVadis assesses the
performance of businesses on environmental, labor and human rights, ethical, and
sustainable procurement criteria. More than 100,000 companies worldwide turn to
EcoVadis for CSR performance reviews. Gerresheimer earned a spot in the top 5%
of all companies assessed by EcoVadis and the top 1% of the the industry, and
improved its score to 72 out of 100 points, despite the increasingly strict
requirements from year to year. The rating underscores Gerresheimer's consistent
and systematic implementation of its ambitious sustainability targets as part of
its formula g corporate strategy.
"We are delighted to have received Gold status again," says Dietmar Siemssen,
CEO of Gerresheimer AG. "It shows our customers, employees, suppliers, and the
capital market very clearly how important corporate social responsibility is to
us. We have set ambitious sustainability goals that we are systematically
pursuing and that we will be measured by."
Continuous improvement despite rising standards
Since 2011, Gerresheimer has relied on EcoVadis to independently assess its
status and progress on various sustainability criteria. Gerresheimer achieved
Gold status for the first time in 2022. Despite a further increase in standards,
the company once again earned Gold status in 2023, improving its score to 72 out
of 100 points (2022: 68 out of 100 points). That places Gerresheimer not only
among the best 5 % of all businesses assessed by EcoVadis, but also among the
best 1 % in the industry.
Comprehensive CSR criteria catalog
The comprehensive corporate social responsibility (CSR) assessment catalog used
by EcoVadis is based on the principles of the UN Global Compact, the conventions
of the International Labour Organization (ILO), the standards of the Global
Reporting Initiative (GRI), the ISO 26000 standard, the CERES principles, and
the UN Guiding Principles on Business and Human Rights. The EcoVadis rating
covers a broad range of non-financial performance information of businesses when
it comes to environmental, labor and human rights, ethical, and sustainable
procurement criteria.
External validation and transparency
Gerresheimer aims to provide transparent, sound, and comparable information on
its sustainability activities, targets, measures, and outcomes in accordance
