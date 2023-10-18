Gerresheimer awarded EcoVadis Gold status again

Duesseldorf (ots) -



- Gerresheimer among the top 5% of assessed businesses

- Total score increases to 72/100 points

- Status demonstrates consistent implementation of CSR strategy



Gerresheimer, an innovative provider of systems and solutions and a global

partner for the pharma, biotech, and cosmetic industries, has once again been

awarded Gold status by the ratings agency EcoVadis. EcoVadis assesses the

performance of businesses on environmental, labor and human rights, ethical, and

sustainable procurement criteria. More than 100,000 companies worldwide turn to

EcoVadis for CSR performance reviews. Gerresheimer earned a spot in the top 5%

of all companies assessed by EcoVadis and the top 1% of the the industry, and

improved its score to 72 out of 100 points, despite the increasingly strict

requirements from year to year. The rating underscores Gerresheimer's consistent

and systematic implementation of its ambitious sustainability targets as part of

its formula g corporate strategy.



