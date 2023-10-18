    checkAd

    Gerresheimer awarded EcoVadis Gold status again

    Duesseldorf (ots) -

    - Gerresheimer among the top 5% of assessed businesses
    - Total score increases to 72/100 points
    - Status demonstrates consistent implementation of CSR strategy

    Gerresheimer, an innovative provider of systems and solutions and a global
    partner for the pharma, biotech, and cosmetic industries, has once again been
    awarded Gold status by the ratings agency EcoVadis. EcoVadis assesses the
    performance of businesses on environmental, labor and human rights, ethical, and
    sustainable procurement criteria. More than 100,000 companies worldwide turn to
    EcoVadis for CSR performance reviews. Gerresheimer earned a spot in the top 5%
    of all companies assessed by EcoVadis and the top 1% of the the industry, and
    improved its score to 72 out of 100 points, despite the increasingly strict
    requirements from year to year. The rating underscores Gerresheimer's consistent
    and systematic implementation of its ambitious sustainability targets as part of
    its formula g corporate strategy.

    Werbung 
    Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu Gerresheimer AG!
    Short
    114,21€
    Basispreis
    0,80
    Ask
    × 13,37
    Hebel
    Zum Produkt
    Long
    97,85€
    Basispreis
    0,99
    Ask
    × 10,91
    Hebel
    Zum Produkt
    Präsentiert von

    Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

    "We are delighted to have received Gold status again," says Dietmar Siemssen,
    CEO of Gerresheimer AG. "It shows our customers, employees, suppliers, and the
    capital market very clearly how important corporate social responsibility is to
    us. We have set ambitious sustainability goals that we are systematically
    pursuing and that we will be measured by."

    Continuous improvement despite rising standards

    Since 2011, Gerresheimer has relied on EcoVadis to independently assess its
    status and progress on various sustainability criteria. Gerresheimer achieved
    Gold status for the first time in 2022. Despite a further increase in standards,
    the company once again earned Gold status in 2023, improving its score to 72 out
    of 100 points (2022: 68 out of 100 points). That places Gerresheimer not only
    among the best 5 % of all businesses assessed by EcoVadis, but also among the
    best 1 % in the industry.

    Comprehensive CSR criteria catalog

    The comprehensive corporate social responsibility (CSR) assessment catalog used
    by EcoVadis is based on the principles of the UN Global Compact, the conventions
    of the International Labour Organization (ILO), the standards of the Global
    Reporting Initiative (GRI), the ISO 26000 standard, the CERES principles, and
    the UN Guiding Principles on Business and Human Rights. The EcoVadis rating
    covers a broad range of non-financial performance information of businesses when
    it comes to environmental, labor and human rights, ethical, and sustainable
    procurement criteria.

    External validation and transparency

    Gerresheimer aims to provide transparent, sound, and comparable information on
    its sustainability activities, targets, measures, and outcomes in accordance
    Seite 1 von 2


    Wertpapier


    0 Kommentare
    Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell
     |  53   |   |   

    Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

    Disclaimer

    Gerresheimer awarded EcoVadis Gold status again - Gerresheimer among the top 5% of assessed businesses - Total score increases to 72/100 points - Status demonstrates consistent implementation of CSR strategy Gerresheimer, an innovative provider of systems and solutions and a global partner for …

    Nachrichten des Autors

    Immobilienpreise stabilisieren sich weiter / Große Preisunterschiede bei ...
    324 Leser
    Tyson Foods kündigt Partnerschaft mit Protix für nachhaltigere Proteinproduktion an
    176 Leser
    Finanzielle Freiheit durch Krypto? - Jan Bräutigam verrät, ob das möglich ist (FOTO)
    172 Leser
    Check Point stellt Horizon Playblocks vor
    152 Leser
    Lurse erwirbt AMAKURA
    148 Leser
    PRODUCTLIFE GROUP ERWIRBT INTEXO SOCIETA BENEFIT UND VERSTÄRKT SEIN ANGEBOT AN MARKTZUGANGS- ...
    140 Leser
    Oktay Cömertler: So können Bauunternehmen der aktuellen Insolvenzwelle entgehen (FOTO)
    140 Leser
    Das sind die größten Cyberbedrohungen in Südamerika
    124 Leser
    "Rettet die Vielfalt!" / Aktionsbündnis "Vereint für die Gastro" ...
    120 Leser
    Auch Apfelsaft wird knapp - Bislang nur die Hälfte der Vorjahresmenge gekeltert (FOTO)
    112 Leser
    IT-Sicherheitshersteller PAN AMP AG mit Innovations-Siegel zertifiziert
    472 Leser
    Warum für viele der Immobilen-Teilverkauf der richtige Weg ist / Engel & Völkers ...
    436 Leser
    WAZ: Chemieindustrie mahnt vor Koalitionsausschuss "Energiepaket" an - Brandbrief an ...
    436 Leser
    Investmentpunk Academy GmbH: Gerald Hörhan erklärt - Deshalb sind Einzimmerwohnungen eine lukrative ...
    412 Leser
    PwC-Studie: Sieben von zehn Unternehmen planen, in den nächsten zwölf Monaten GenAI-Tools für ...
    360 Leser
    Immobilienpreise stabilisieren sich weiter / Große Preisunterschiede bei ...
    324 Leser
    BearingPoint baut internationales Cyber Security Team mit den Partnern Gerrit Aufderheide und ...
    316 Leser
    Verschenktes Potenzial beim Recruiting - Headhunter verrät, was Personaler immer wieder falsch ...
    300 Leser
    BlackLine kündigt die branchenweit ersten KI-gestützten Funktionen für die ...
    280 Leser
    NORMA ist mit großem Abstand Preis Sieger 2023 von Focus Money / NORMA überzeugt mit den ...
    264 Leser
    KfW Förderprogramm 442: Sigenergy als einziger Hersteller für bidirektionales Laden gelistet
    5304 Leser
    myWorld auf globalem Expansionskurs
    2108 Leser
    3,5 Millionen Euro für 100 Jahre alte Leica Kamera erzielt
    1636 Leser
    Neues höheres Existenzminimum - Auswirkungen auf Düsseldorfer Tabelle - Lohnsteigerungen ...
    756 Leser
    Saarland lehnt Steuerpläne der Ampel zur Bauförderung ab
    752 Leser
    Das Gastro-Comeback des Jahres: Der Wienerwald
    696 Leser
    Verbesserungen in der KfW-Förderung "Wohneigentum für Familien" (WEF) ab dem ...
    656 Leser
    Die Shanghai Electric-Tochtergesellschaft Shanghai Electric Energy Storage Technology sichert sich ...
    644 Leser
    Istanbul Wirtschaftsgipfel in Berlin / Stärkung der Deutsch-Türkischen ...
    608 Leser
    Hybride Karrieremesse: Die Unternehmen der Schwarz Gruppe laden zur dritten future_con. für Berufseinsteiger ein ...
    552 Leser
    Zensus 2022: Befragungen der Haushalte erfolgreich abgeschlossen
    9311 Leser
    Riyadh Season 2022: Vorstellung des Cirque du Soleil, gefolgt von Anne-Marie-Konzert bei der Eröffnungsfeier in ...
    8084 Leser
    Eine Chance für kleine und mittelständische Unternehmen / Anheuser-Busch InBev sucht ...
    8043 Leser
    Power of Home: EcoFlow präsentiert PowerOcean Heimspeicher-Solarsystem und Innovationen für einfache ...
    6748 Leser
    HABAU GROUP vergrößert mit Übernahme der Schick Group seine "Construction ...
    5435 Leser
    KfW Förderprogramm 442: Sigenergy als einziger Hersteller für bidirektionales Laden gelistet
    5304 Leser
    KLAR Partners unterstützt GMC-Instruments als Wachstumspartner, um ein führendes ...
    5156 Leser
    Launch des Fixed Income One im Juni 2023: Investition in neuen Zinsfonds der LLB Invest KAG (A) von Dr. Andreas Beck & Team ab sofort ...
    5004 Leser
    Vantage Data Centers eröffnet drei neue Rechenzentren in Berlin und Frankfurt sowie ein ...
    4857 Leser
    K.EY - THE ENERGY TRANSITION EXPO / Auf der INTERSOLAR EUROPE in München, Halle A3, Stand 617. ...
    4408 Leser