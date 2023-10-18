    checkAd

    Fueling the Green Revolution: Inside Landi Renzo's Eco-Friendly Vision

    As a leading manufacturer of hydrogen, CNG, and LNG components, Landi Renzo is at the forefront of the automotive industry's shift towards sustainability. With a global presence and strategic partnerships, the company is driving change and capitalizing on the growing hydrogen market.

    • Landi Renzo is a specialist manufacturer of hydrogen, CNG, and LNG components in the automotive industry.
    • The company is positioned as a key player in mitigating the environmental impact of traditional combustion engines.
    • Landi Renzo has over 900 employees in 50 countries and generates approximately 80% of its sales from outside of Italy.
    • The company's strategic partnerships with major automotive manufacturers and governments highlight its commitment to driving sustainable change.
    • Goldman Sachs estimates that the hydrogen supply chain market will require $5000 billion to reach Net Zero globally, which will benefit Landi Renzo.
    • Landi Renzo's subsidiary, SAFE & CEC, has the potential for a separate listing on NASDAQ, which could add significant value to the company.





