SAF-HOLLAND SE Boosts 2023 Outlook After Revealing Q3 Key Financial Highlights

SAF-HOLLAND SE has published preliminary key financial figures for Q3 2023 and increased its outlook for the 2023 financial year.

Q3 2023 Group sales were EUR 552.9 million, above market expectation, with an adjusted EBIT of EUR 58.6 million and an adjusted EBIT margin of 10.6%.

The strong performance was due to increased sales in the aftermarket business in all regions and earlier achievement of synergies from the integration of Haldex.

The outlook for the financial year 2023 has been increased to Group sales of around EUR 2,100 million with an adjusted EBIT margin of around 9.5%.

The increase in the outlook for the adjusted EBIT margin is based on the adjusted EBIT margin in Q3 2023, which was significantly above the company’s own expectations.

SAF-HOLLAND will publish the Q3 2023 quarterly statement on November 09, 2023.

The next important date, Publication of quarterly report (as of Q3), at SAF-HOLLAND is on 09.11.2023.