Infosys and Google Cloud expand alliance to help enterprises transform into AI-first organizations
Bengaluru, India (ots/PRNewswire) -
- Generative AI Labs to accelerate development of industry AI solutions with
Infosys Topaz and Google Cloud generative AI technologies
- Infosys will train 20,000 practitioners on Google Cloud's generative AI
technologies and launch Generative AI Labs to develop industry solutions and
accelerate business transformation
Infosys (https://www.infosys.com/) (NSE: INFY), (BSE: INFY), (NYSE: INFY), a
global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, today
announced that it is expanding its alliance with Google Cloud
(https://cloud.google.com/?hl=en) to help enterprises build AI-powered
experiences leveraging Infosys Topaz
(https://www.infosys.com/services/data-ai-topaz.html) offerings and Google
Cloud's generative AI solutions.
As part of the expansion, Infosys will create the new global Generative AI Labs
to develop industry-specific AI solutions and platforms, which will help
enterprises infuse generative AI into their business processes. Infosys will
also train 20,000 practitioners on Google Cloud's gen AI solutions, including
Vertex AI and Duet AI in Google Workspace, to ensure organizations have the
professional services expertise and resources to successfully develop,
implement, and manage any type of generative AI project.
This alliance between Infosys and Google Cloud builds on Infosys' existing data,
analytics & AI expertise on Google Cloud. Infosys is actively working with
Google Cloud to develop a suite of transformative AI platforms and industry
solutions for a range of business scenarios, including Consumer AI, autonomous
supply chain, autonomous marketing, anti-money laundering and customer services
transformation. A wide range of its existing platforms and solutions are being
enhanced with Infosys Topaz and Google Cloud generative AI capabilities. These
include Infosys Live Enterprise Application Management Platform, Infosys Applied
AI Platform, Infosys Customer Intelligence Platform, Infosys Data Streams, and
Infosys Supply Chain AI Platform among others.
The joint capabilities will help create a strong foundation for enterprises
towards AI-enabled transformation. For example, Infosys Topaz and Google Cloud
generative AI recently helped a leading consumer goods company in successfully
launching an AI Twin to assist in real time planning of marketing spend,
promotion, and product supply across markets. In another case, for a major
telecommunications company, Infosys built a new data and AI capability on Google
Cloud to drive growth through digital channels and support the end-to-end
customer journey from prospecting to servicing. Infosys AI-powered solutions use
