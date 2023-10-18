Infosys and Google Cloud expand alliance to help enterprises transform into AI-first organizations

Bengaluru, India (ots/PRNewswire) -



- Generative AI Labs to accelerate development of industry AI solutions with

Infosys Topaz and Google Cloud generative AI technologies

- Infosys will train 20,000 practitioners on Google Cloud's generative AI

technologies and launch Generative AI Labs to develop industry solutions and

accelerate business transformation



Infosys (https://www.infosys.com/) (NSE: INFY), (BSE: INFY), (NYSE: INFY), a

global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, today

announced that it is expanding its alliance with Google Cloud

(https://cloud.google.com/?hl=en) to help enterprises build AI-powered

experiences leveraging Infosys Topaz

(https://www.infosys.com/services/data-ai-topaz.html) offerings and Google

Cloud's generative AI solutions.





Seite 2 ► Seite 1 von 3

As part of the expansion, Infosys will create the new global Generative AI Labsto develop industry-specific AI solutions and platforms, which will helpenterprises infuse generative AI into their business processes. Infosys willalso train 20,000 practitioners on Google Cloud's gen AI solutions, includingVertex AI and Duet AI in Google Workspace, to ensure organizations have theprofessional services expertise and resources to successfully develop,implement, and manage any type of generative AI project.This alliance between Infosys and Google Cloud builds on Infosys' existing data,analytics & AI expertise on Google Cloud. Infosys is actively working withGoogle Cloud to develop a suite of transformative AI platforms and industrysolutions for a range of business scenarios, including Consumer AI, autonomoussupply chain, autonomous marketing, anti-money laundering and customer servicestransformation. A wide range of its existing platforms and solutions are beingenhanced with Infosys Topaz and Google Cloud generative AI capabilities. Theseinclude Infosys Live Enterprise Application Management Platform, Infosys AppliedAI Platform, Infosys Customer Intelligence Platform, Infosys Data Streams, andInfosys Supply Chain AI Platform among others.The joint capabilities will help create a strong foundation for enterprisestowards AI-enabled transformation. For example, Infosys Topaz and Google Cloudgenerative AI recently helped a leading consumer goods company in successfullylaunching an AI Twin to assist in real time planning of marketing spend,promotion, and product supply across markets. In another case, for a majortelecommunications company, Infosys built a new data and AI capability on GoogleCloud to drive growth through digital channels and support the end-to-endcustomer journey from prospecting to servicing. Infosys AI-powered solutions use