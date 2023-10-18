    checkAd

    Infosys and Google Cloud expand alliance to help enterprises transform into AI-first organizations

    Bengaluru, India (ots/PRNewswire) -

    - Generative AI Labs to accelerate development of industry AI solutions with
    Infosys Topaz and Google Cloud generative AI technologies
    - Infosys will train 20,000 practitioners on Google Cloud's generative AI
    technologies and launch Generative AI Labs to develop industry solutions and
    accelerate business transformation

    Infosys (https://www.infosys.com/) (NSE: INFY), (BSE: INFY), (NYSE: INFY), a
    global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, today
    announced that it is expanding its alliance with Google Cloud
    (https://cloud.google.com/?hl=en) to help enterprises build AI-powered
    experiences leveraging Infosys Topaz
    (https://www.infosys.com/services/data-ai-topaz.html) offerings and Google
    Cloud's generative AI solutions.

    As part of the expansion, Infosys will create the new global Generative AI Labs
    to develop industry-specific AI solutions and platforms, which will help
    enterprises infuse generative AI into their business processes. Infosys will
    also train 20,000 practitioners on Google Cloud's gen AI solutions, including
    Vertex AI and Duet AI in Google Workspace, to ensure organizations have the
    professional services expertise and resources to successfully develop,
    implement, and manage any type of generative AI project.

    This alliance between Infosys and Google Cloud builds on Infosys' existing data,
    analytics & AI expertise on Google Cloud. Infosys is actively working with
    Google Cloud to develop a suite of transformative AI platforms and industry
    solutions for a range of business scenarios, including Consumer AI, autonomous
    supply chain, autonomous marketing, anti-money laundering and customer services
    transformation. A wide range of its existing platforms and solutions are being
    enhanced with Infosys Topaz and Google Cloud generative AI capabilities. These
    include Infosys Live Enterprise Application Management Platform, Infosys Applied
    AI Platform, Infosys Customer Intelligence Platform, Infosys Data Streams, and
    Infosys Supply Chain AI Platform among others.

    The joint capabilities will help create a strong foundation for enterprises
    towards AI-enabled transformation. For example, Infosys Topaz and Google Cloud
    generative AI recently helped a leading consumer goods company in successfully
    launching an AI Twin to assist in real time planning of marketing spend,
    promotion, and product supply across markets. In another case, for a major
    telecommunications company, Infosys built a new data and AI capability on Google
    Cloud to drive growth through digital channels and support the end-to-end
    customer journey from prospecting to servicing. Infosys AI-powered solutions use
