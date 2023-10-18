    checkAd

    nShift Four steps toward sustainable shipping

    London (ots/PRNewswire) - nShift to launch Emissions Tracker, giving retailers
    and warehouses accurate data on current emissions levels

    Some four out of five shoppers claim to buy from brands with a positive approach
    to the environment[1] . Now more than ever, retailers must make shopping as
    sustainable as possible. When it comes to ecommerce and omnichannel retail, this
    includes the way that parcels are shipped to the consumer.

    nShift (https://nshift.com/) , the global leader in parcel delivery management
    software, has set out four steps to forming a more sustainable shipping
    strategy.

    - Step 1: measure your emissions - any attempts to lower emissions must be
    informed by real data. Before deciding how to go about becoming more
    sustainable, retailers and warehouses must have a clear handle on the status
    quo. This means obtaining an accurate read on current emissions across the
    business
    - Step 2: create emissions-reduction strategies - once they are aware of their
    current level of emissions, retailers can set a clear reduction target. Ideas
    to meet that target could include offering a more sustainable range of
    delivery options (https://nshift.com/reducing-emissions-from-deliveries) at
    https://nshift.com/solutions/checkout
    - Step 3: review progress and adapt as necessary - it's crucial to check that
    strategies are delivering. Continuing to measure emissions provides evidence
    that plans are working. Where they are not, retailers can take stock of what
    is going wrong and evolve their strategies
    - Step 4: share the success - as the strategies begin to bear fruit, retailers
    can share the good news with their customers. Real data on emissions
    reductions will prove to customers that the retailer shares their values

    Mattias Gredenhag , CTO at nShift said: "Today's shoppers aren't the only ones
    who want to see businesses become more sustainable. Regulators are also keeping
    close tabs on emissions across the retail industry. Obtaining real and reliable
    data on emissions levels is at the heart of positive change and managing
    increasingly complex reporting requirements. Without such information, retailers
    cannot assess whether their strategies are making a meaningful impact or
    demonstrate their progress to customers."

    Later this year, nShift will launch Emissions Tracker , which will help
    ecommerce companies and warehouses calculate, record, and analyze greenhouse gas
    emissions for every shipment. It enables companies to comply with environmental
    reporting requirements and helps them pinpoint opportunities for emissions
    reduction.

    By tracking emissions at the shipment level, nShift Emissions Tracker provides
    accurate information that conform to industry standards. Insights are easily
    available through a single portal, eliminating the need to access multiple
    systems and reports from different carriers. The solution enables businesses to
    make data-driven decisions about their sustainability practices, and more easily
    demonstrate their improvements to stakeholders and customers.

    Sign up here to be notified at the launch of nShift Emissions Tracker.

    About nShift

    nShift is the global leading provider of cloud delivery management solutions
    enabling frictionless shipment and return of almost one billion shipments across
    190 countries annually. nShift's software is used globally by ecommerce, retail,
    manufacturing and 3PL shippers. The company is headquartered in London and Oslo.
    It has over 500 employees across offices in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark,
    United Kingdom, Poland, the Netherlands, Belgium, and Romania.

    [1] https://recyclinglives.com/news/report-reveals-81-people-prefer-buy-sustaina
    ble-sellers/

    Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1782566/nShift_Logo.jpg

    View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/nshift-four-st
    eps-toward-sustainable-shipping-301960500.html

    Contact:

    Robin Grainger,
    robin.grainger@fourteenforty.uk; James Ellerington,
    james.ellerington@fourteenforty.uk; 07725534941

    Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/161905/5629002
    OTS: nShift



    0 Kommentare
    Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell
     |  29   |   |   

    Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

    Disclaimer

    nShift Four steps toward sustainable shipping nShift to launch Emissions Tracker, giving retailers and warehouses accurate data on current emissions levels Some four out of five shoppers claim to buy from brands with a positive approach to the environment[1] . Now more than ever, retailers must …

    Nachrichten des Autors

    Immobilienpreise stabilisieren sich weiter / Große Preisunterschiede bei ...
    352 Leser
    Tyson Foods kündigt Partnerschaft mit Protix für nachhaltigere Proteinproduktion an
    176 Leser
    Finanzielle Freiheit durch Krypto? - Jan Bräutigam verrät, ob das möglich ist (FOTO)
    172 Leser
    Check Point stellt Horizon Playblocks vor
    152 Leser
    PRODUCTLIFE GROUP ERWIRBT INTEXO SOCIETA BENEFIT UND VERSTÄRKT SEIN ANGEBOT AN MARKTZUGANGS- ...
    140 Leser
    Oktay Cömertler: So können Bauunternehmen der aktuellen Insolvenzwelle entgehen (FOTO)
    140 Leser
    "Rettet die Vielfalt!" / Aktionsbündnis "Vereint für die Gastro" ...
    120 Leser
    Per Widerström ist der neue CEO, der auch für die Marke Mr Green in Deutschland ...
    116 Leser
    Studie zeigt: 62% der Verbraucher sind bereit, für nachhaltige Verpackungen mehr zu bezahlen - trotz ...
    112 Leser
    Auch Apfelsaft wird knapp - Bislang nur die Hälfte der Vorjahresmenge gekeltert (FOTO)
    112 Leser
    IT-Sicherheitshersteller PAN AMP AG mit Innovations-Siegel zertifiziert
    472 Leser
    Warum für viele der Immobilen-Teilverkauf der richtige Weg ist / Engel & Völkers ...
    436 Leser
    WAZ: Chemieindustrie mahnt vor Koalitionsausschuss "Energiepaket" an - Brandbrief an ...
    436 Leser
    Investmentpunk Academy GmbH: Gerald Hörhan erklärt - Deshalb sind Einzimmerwohnungen eine lukrative ...
    412 Leser
    PwC-Studie: Sieben von zehn Unternehmen planen, in den nächsten zwölf Monaten GenAI-Tools für ...
    360 Leser
    Immobilienpreise stabilisieren sich weiter / Große Preisunterschiede bei ...
    352 Leser
    BearingPoint baut internationales Cyber Security Team mit den Partnern Gerrit Aufderheide und ...
    316 Leser
    Verschenktes Potenzial beim Recruiting - Headhunter verrät, was Personaler immer wieder falsch ...
    300 Leser
    BlackLine kündigt die branchenweit ersten KI-gestützten Funktionen für die ...
    280 Leser
    NORMA ist mit großem Abstand Preis Sieger 2023 von Focus Money / NORMA überzeugt mit den ...
    264 Leser
    KfW Förderprogramm 442: Sigenergy als einziger Hersteller für bidirektionales Laden gelistet
    5308 Leser
    myWorld auf globalem Expansionskurs
    2112 Leser
    3,5 Millionen Euro für 100 Jahre alte Leica Kamera erzielt
    1636 Leser
    Neues höheres Existenzminimum - Auswirkungen auf Düsseldorfer Tabelle - Lohnsteigerungen ...
    756 Leser
    Saarland lehnt Steuerpläne der Ampel zur Bauförderung ab
    752 Leser
    Das Gastro-Comeback des Jahres: Der Wienerwald
    696 Leser
    Verbesserungen in der KfW-Förderung "Wohneigentum für Familien" (WEF) ab dem ...
    656 Leser
    Die Shanghai Electric-Tochtergesellschaft Shanghai Electric Energy Storage Technology sichert sich ...
    644 Leser
    Istanbul Wirtschaftsgipfel in Berlin / Stärkung der Deutsch-Türkischen ...
    608 Leser
    Hybride Karrieremesse: Die Unternehmen der Schwarz Gruppe laden zur dritten future_con. für Berufseinsteiger ein ...
    552 Leser
    Zensus 2022: Befragungen der Haushalte erfolgreich abgeschlossen
    9311 Leser
    Riyadh Season 2022: Vorstellung des Cirque du Soleil, gefolgt von Anne-Marie-Konzert bei der Eröffnungsfeier in ...
    8084 Leser
    Eine Chance für kleine und mittelständische Unternehmen / Anheuser-Busch InBev sucht ...
    8043 Leser
    Power of Home: EcoFlow präsentiert PowerOcean Heimspeicher-Solarsystem und Innovationen für einfache ...
    6748 Leser
    HABAU GROUP vergrößert mit Übernahme der Schick Group seine "Construction ...
    5435 Leser
    KfW Förderprogramm 442: Sigenergy als einziger Hersteller für bidirektionales Laden gelistet
    5308 Leser
    KLAR Partners unterstützt GMC-Instruments als Wachstumspartner, um ein führendes ...
    5156 Leser
    Launch des Fixed Income One im Juni 2023: Investition in neuen Zinsfonds der LLB Invest KAG (A) von Dr. Andreas Beck & Team ab sofort ...
    5012 Leser
    Vantage Data Centers eröffnet drei neue Rechenzentren in Berlin und Frankfurt sowie ein ...
    4857 Leser
    K.EY - THE ENERGY TRANSITION EXPO / Auf der INTERSOLAR EUROPE in München, Halle A3, Stand 617. ...
    4408 Leser