nShift Four steps toward sustainable shipping
London (ots/PRNewswire) - nShift to launch Emissions Tracker, giving retailers
and warehouses accurate data on current emissions levels
Some four out of five shoppers claim to buy from brands with a positive approach
to the environment[1] . Now more than ever, retailers must make shopping as
sustainable as possible. When it comes to ecommerce and omnichannel retail, this
includes the way that parcels are shipped to the consumer.
nShift (https://nshift.com/) , the global leader in parcel delivery management
software, has set out four steps to forming a more sustainable shipping
strategy.
- Step 1: measure your emissions - any attempts to lower emissions must be
informed by real data. Before deciding how to go about becoming more
sustainable, retailers and warehouses must have a clear handle on the status
quo. This means obtaining an accurate read on current emissions across the
business
- Step 2: create emissions-reduction strategies - once they are aware of their
current level of emissions, retailers can set a clear reduction target. Ideas
to meet that target could include offering a more sustainable range of
delivery options (https://nshift.com/reducing-emissions-from-deliveries) at
https://nshift.com/solutions/checkout
- Step 3: review progress and adapt as necessary - it's crucial to check that
strategies are delivering. Continuing to measure emissions provides evidence
that plans are working. Where they are not, retailers can take stock of what
is going wrong and evolve their strategies
- Step 4: share the success - as the strategies begin to bear fruit, retailers
can share the good news with their customers. Real data on emissions
reductions will prove to customers that the retailer shares their values
Mattias Gredenhag , CTO at nShift said: "Today's shoppers aren't the only ones
who want to see businesses become more sustainable. Regulators are also keeping
close tabs on emissions across the retail industry. Obtaining real and reliable
data on emissions levels is at the heart of positive change and managing
increasingly complex reporting requirements. Without such information, retailers
cannot assess whether their strategies are making a meaningful impact or
demonstrate their progress to customers."
Later this year, nShift will launch Emissions Tracker , which will help
ecommerce companies and warehouses calculate, record, and analyze greenhouse gas
emissions for every shipment. It enables companies to comply with environmental
reporting requirements and helps them pinpoint opportunities for emissions
reduction.
By tracking emissions at the shipment level, nShift Emissions Tracker provides
accurate information that conform to industry standards. Insights are easily
available through a single portal, eliminating the need to access multiple
systems and reports from different carriers. The solution enables businesses to
make data-driven decisions about their sustainability practices, and more easily
demonstrate their improvements to stakeholders and customers.
Sign up here to be notified at the launch of nShift Emissions Tracker.
About nShift
nShift is the global leading provider of cloud delivery management solutions
enabling frictionless shipment and return of almost one billion shipments across
190 countries annually. nShift's software is used globally by ecommerce, retail,
manufacturing and 3PL shippers. The company is headquartered in London and Oslo.
It has over 500 employees across offices in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark,
United Kingdom, Poland, the Netherlands, Belgium, and Romania.
[1] https://recyclinglives.com/news/report-reveals-81-people-prefer-buy-sustaina
ble-sellers/
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1782566/nShift_Logo.jpg
View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/nshift-four-st
eps-toward-sustainable-shipping-301960500.html
Contact:
Robin Grainger,
robin.grainger@fourteenforty.uk; James Ellerington,
james.ellerington@fourteenforty.uk; 07725534941
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/161905/5629002
OTS: nShift
