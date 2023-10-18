London (ots/PRNewswire) - nShift to launch Emissions Tracker, giving retailers

and warehouses accurate data on current emissions levels



Some four out of five shoppers claim to buy from brands with a positive approach

to the environment[1] . Now more than ever, retailers must make shopping as

sustainable as possible. When it comes to ecommerce and omnichannel retail, this

includes the way that parcels are shipped to the consumer.



nShift (https://nshift.com/) , the global leader in parcel delivery management

software, has set out four steps to forming a more sustainable shipping

strategy.





- Step 1: measure your emissions - any attempts to lower emissions must beinformed by real data. Before deciding how to go about becoming moresustainable, retailers and warehouses must have a clear handle on the statusquo. This means obtaining an accurate read on current emissions across thebusiness- Step 2: create emissions-reduction strategies - once they are aware of theircurrent level of emissions, retailers can set a clear reduction target. Ideasto meet that target could include offering a more sustainable range ofdelivery options (https://nshift.com/reducing-emissions-from-deliveries) athttps://nshift.com/solutions/checkout- Step 3: review progress and adapt as necessary - it's crucial to check thatstrategies are delivering. Continuing to measure emissions provides evidencethat plans are working. Where they are not, retailers can take stock of whatis going wrong and evolve their strategies- Step 4: share the success - as the strategies begin to bear fruit, retailerscan share the good news with their customers. Real data on emissionsreductions will prove to customers that the retailer shares their valuesMattias Gredenhag , CTO at nShift said: "Today's shoppers aren't the only oneswho want to see businesses become more sustainable. Regulators are also keepingclose tabs on emissions across the retail industry. Obtaining real and reliabledata on emissions levels is at the heart of positive change and managingincreasingly complex reporting requirements. Without such information, retailerscannot assess whether their strategies are making a meaningful impact ordemonstrate their progress to customers."Later this year, nShift will launch Emissions Tracker , which will helpecommerce companies and warehouses calculate, record, and analyze greenhouse gasemissions for every shipment. It enables companies to comply with environmentalreporting requirements and helps them pinpoint opportunities for emissionsreduction.By tracking emissions at the shipment level, nShift Emissions Tracker providesaccurate information that conform to industry standards. Insights are easilyavailable through a single portal, eliminating the need to access multiplesystems and reports from different carriers. The solution enables businesses tomake data-driven decisions about their sustainability practices, and more easilydemonstrate their improvements to stakeholders and customers.Sign up here to be notified at the launch of nShift Emissions Tracker.About nShiftnShift is the global leading provider of cloud delivery management solutionsenabling frictionless shipment and return of almost one billion shipments across190 countries annually. nShift's software is used globally by ecommerce, retail,manufacturing and 3PL shippers. The company is headquartered in London and Oslo.It has over 500 employees across offices in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark,United Kingdom, Poland, the Netherlands, Belgium, and Romania.[1] https://recyclinglives.com/news/report-reveals-81-people-prefer-buy-sustainable-sellers/Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1782566/nShift_Logo.jpgView original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/nshift-four-steps-toward-sustainable-shipping-301960500.htmlContact:Robin Grainger,robin.grainger@fourteenforty.uk; James Ellerington,james.ellerington@fourteenforty.uk; 07725534941Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/161905/5629002OTS: nShift