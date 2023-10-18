Alzchem Group Ups EBITDA Forecast to €80M for 2023 Despite Sales Dip
Alzchem Group AG has optimistically revised its EBITDA forecast for fiscal year 2023 to approximately EUR 80 million, a significant leap from the initial prediction of EUR 70 million, despite anticipating a slight dip in sales.
- Alzchem Group AG has raised its EBITDA forecast for fiscal year 2023 to approximately EUR 80 million, up from the original forecast of up to EUR 70 million.
- This increase comes despite a slightly lower sales expectation, with group sales expected to be at or slightly below the previous year's level of EUR 542.2 million.
- The higher earnings forecast is primarily due to the positive development of the high-margin specialty chemicals business.
- Products from the Human Nutrition (Creapure) and Animal Nutrition (Creamino) businesses, as well as the guanidine salts (nitroguanidine), are particularly noteworthy.
- The company's inventory is expected to decrease slightly to significantly, while the equity ratio is expected to grow significantly.
- The forecasts for fiscal year 2023 have been adjusted from the consolidated financial statements as of 31 December 2022 and last specified in July 2023.
The next important date, Publication of quarterly financial report (as of Q3), at Alzchem Group is on 26.10.2023.
The price of Alzchem Group at the time of the news was 19,800EUR and was down -0,13 % compared with the previous day.
+3,40 %
+1,24 %
+1,74 %
+9,36 %
+34,98 %
+2,76 %
-12,57 %
+3,40 %
ISIN:DE000A2YNT30WKN:A2YNT3
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0
Autor: wO Newsflash| | 45 | 0 |