Alzchem Group Ups EBITDA Forecast to €80M for 2023 Despite Sales Dip

Alzchem Group AG has raised its EBITDA forecast for fiscal year 2023 to approximately EUR 80 million, up from the original forecast of up to EUR 70 million.

This increase comes despite a slightly lower sales expectation, with group sales expected to be at or slightly below the previous year's level of EUR 542.2 million.

The higher earnings forecast is primarily due to the positive development of the high-margin specialty chemicals business.

Products from the Human Nutrition (Creapure) and Animal Nutrition (Creamino) businesses, as well as the guanidine salts (nitroguanidine), are particularly noteworthy.

The company's inventory is expected to decrease slightly to significantly, while the equity ratio is expected to grow significantly.

The forecasts for fiscal year 2023 have been adjusted from the consolidated financial statements as of 31 December 2022 and last specified in July 2023.

The next important date, Publication of quarterly financial report (as of Q3), at Alzchem Group is on 26.10.2023.