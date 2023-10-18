Baader Bank Posts Balanced Q3 Pre-Tax Earnings, Updates 2023 Forecast
Despite facing a challenging market environment, Baader Bank managed to secure balanced pre-tax earnings in Q3. However, the forecast for 2023 falls short of expectations.
- Baader Bank achieved balanced earnings before tax in the third quarter.
- The Group's nine-month earnings before tax is expected to be EUR 3 million.
- The previous earnings before tax forecast of EUR 15 million to EUR 25 million for 2023 will not be achieved.
- The challenging market environment has led to significantly lower trading volumes and negative effects on trading income.
- Reliable forecasts of business development can only be made subject to certain limitations.
- The final nine-month figures will be announced on October 26, 2023.
The next important date, Press release on the nine-month results of 2023, at Baader Bank is on 26.10.2023.
The price of Baader Bank at the time of the news was 3,1000EUR and was down -3,13 % compared with the previous day.
8 minutes after the article was published, the price was 3,0800EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,65 % since publication.
-2,34 %
-8,09 %
-13,19 %
-18,94 %
-9,81 %
+16,39 %
+88,97 %
+37,64 %
-2,34 %
ISIN:DE0005088108WKN:508810
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0
Autor: wO Newsflash| | 65 | 0 |