Baader Bank Posts Balanced Q3 Pre-Tax Earnings, Updates 2023 Forecast

Baader Bank achieved balanced earnings before tax in the third quarter.

The Group's nine-month earnings before tax is expected to be EUR 3 million.

The previous earnings before tax forecast of EUR 15 million to EUR 25 million for 2023 will not be achieved.

The challenging market environment has led to significantly lower trading volumes and negative effects on trading income.

Reliable forecasts of business development can only be made subject to certain limitations.

The final nine-month figures will be announced on October 26, 2023.

EUR

%

EUR

%





The next important date, Press release on the nine-month results of 2023, at Baader Bank is on 26.10.2023.The price of Baader Bank at the time of the news was 3,1000and was down -3,13compared with the previous day.8 minutes after the article was published, the price was 3,0800this corresponds to a minus of -0,65since publication.