    Baader Bank Posts Balanced Q3 Pre-Tax Earnings, Updates 2023 Forecast

    Despite facing a challenging market environment, Baader Bank managed to secure balanced pre-tax earnings in Q3. However, the forecast for 2023 falls short of expectations.

    • Baader Bank achieved balanced earnings before tax in the third quarter.
    • The Group's nine-month earnings before tax is expected to be EUR 3 million.
    • The previous earnings before tax forecast of EUR 15 million to EUR 25 million for 2023 will not be achieved.
    • The challenging market environment has led to significantly lower trading volumes and negative effects on trading income.
    • Reliable forecasts of business development can only be made subject to certain limitations.
    • The final nine-month figures will be announced on October 26, 2023.

    The next important date, Press release on the nine-month results of 2023, at Baader Bank is on 26.10.2023.
    The price of Baader Bank at the time of the news was 3,1000EUR and was down -3,13 % compared with the previous day.
    8 minutes after the article was published, the price was 3,0800EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,65 % since publication.

    Baader Bank

    -2,34 %
    -8,09 %
    -13,19 %
    -18,94 %
    -9,81 %
    +16,39 %
    +88,97 %
    +37,64 %
    -2,34 %
    ISIN:DE0005088108WKN:508810



