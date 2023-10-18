STEICO SE: Steady Demand Marks Third Quarter Success
The STEICO Group has recently unveiled its Q3 2023 interim report, revealing a significant downturn in revenues and EBITDA for the first nine months of the year, as well as a slump in sales in its primary market, Germany.
The price of Steico at the time of the news was 25,45EUR and was up +0,30 % compared with the previous day.
9 minutes after the article was published, the price was 25,50EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,20 % since publication.
ISIN:DE000A0LR936WKN:A0LR93
