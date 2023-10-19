Comet Revises Annual Forecast Following Disappointing Q3 Results
Comet Holding AG has released its Q3/2023 financial results, revealing a significant year-on-year decrease in net sales, primarily due to a slump in demand for semiconductor equipment.
- Comet Holding AG reported net sales of CHF 77.7 million in Q3/2023, down 52.9% year-on-year, and CHF 284.8 million for the first nine months of 2023, down 34.1% compared to the same period in 2022.
- The lower sales are attributed to weak demand for semiconductor equipment, primarily affecting the Plasma Control Technologies (PCT) division.
- The company's book-to-bill ratio stood at 0.86 at the end of Q3/2023, indicating no significant business upturn for Q4/2023.
- Despite the downturn, Comet expects a slight recovery in Q4/2023, with a noticeable market recovery not expected until 2024.
- The company has adjusted its full-year 2023 guidance, now targeting net sales between CHF 380 million and CHF 400 million, and an EBITDA margin of 7.0% to 9.0%.
- Despite economic headwinds, Comet expects the automotive, aerospace, and security markets to remain largely stable throughout 2023.
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0
Autor: wO Newsflash| | 33 | 0 |