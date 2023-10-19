    checkAd

    Progressing Steadily: On Course for Delivery

    Despite facing a tough market, Schindler Holding AG has reported a robust growth in order intake and revenue for the first three quarters of 2023, alongside a significant rise in net profit.

    • Schindler Holding AG reported growth in order intake and revenue in the first nine months of 2023 despite challenging market conditions.
    • The company's operating profit increased by 44.1% to CHF 892 million, with an EBIT margin of 10.5%.
    • Net profit significantly improved to CHF 691 million, representing a net profit margin of 8.1%.
    • Cash flow from operating activities increased by 92.6% to CHF 724 million, driven by improved operational performance.
    • Schindler has a balanced global footprint that limits its exposure to China's construction downturn.
    • The company has revised its outlook for the full year 2023.



