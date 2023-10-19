DocMorris Boosts Profitable Growth in Q3, Trims Revenue Forecast
DocMorris, on its journey towards profitable growth, faced a slight setback in Q3, with a minor dip in active customers and a revised revenue forecast for 2023. Despite this, the company saw a surge in e-prescriptions, and anticipates a break-even by 2024.
- DocMorris strengthened its path to profitable growth in the third quarter
- The company slightly reduced its revenue outlook for 2023 due to the paper prescription business
- The number of active customers decreased by 0.2 million compared to the previous quarter
- The number of redeemed e-prescriptions doubled since June and already amounts to around 5 million
- The company expects to break-even on adjusted EBITDA in 2024, excluding e-prescriptions
- The revenue and operating result of the Swiss business will no longer be consolidated from the sale to Medbase
