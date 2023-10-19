Sartorius Stedim Biotech's 2023 Nine-Month Results Revealed
In a challenging global climate, the company reports a decline in sales revenue to 2,069 million euros, with a 20.6% organic drop and 19.0% including acquisitions. Despite these figures, there are early indications of demand recovery, though the return to industry normality is slower than anticipated. The full-year 2023 outlook has been revised due to ongoing uncertainties.
- Sales revenue of 2,069 million euros, a decline of 20.6% organically and 19.0% including acquisitions
- Underlying EBITDA at 594 million euros, resulting margin at 28.7%
- First signs of demand recovery noticeable towards the end of the third quarter, but industry normalization and soft business climate taking longer than expected
- Full-year 2023 outlook adapted on October 12, uncertainties remain high due to global political and economic situation
- Business development impacted by longer-than-expected soft demand, decline in sales revenue and profitability
- Management expects profitable growth in 2024 and beyond based on strong fundamental growth drivers
