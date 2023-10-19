Sartorius AG Reports Steady Demand Normalization in Nine-Month Figures Post-Pandemic
In the first three quarters of 2023, Sartorius AG experienced a downturn in sales and profitability, attributed to post-pandemic demand normalization. Despite this, the company anticipates a slight uptick in Q4 orders and foresees profitable growth in 2024.
- Sartorius AG reported a decline in sales revenue and profitability in the first nine months of 2023 due to the normalization of demand after the pandemic.
- The company's sales revenue in constant currencies was down 16.4 percent, excluding Covid-19-related business, it was slightly above 10 percent.
- The underlying EBITDA margin stood at 28.8 percent.
- The company's financial guidance was adapted on October 12 due to uncertainties in the global political and economic situation.
- For the full year, Sartorius expects a decline in sales revenue by approximately 17 percent, with an underlying EBITDA margin of slightly above 28 percent.
- Despite the decline, the company expects orders to increase slightly in the fourth quarter, especially in the Bioprocess Solutions division, and anticipates profitable growth in 2024 and beyond.
