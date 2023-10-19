Sartorius AG Reports Steady Demand Normalization in Nine-Month Figures Post-Pandemic

At this time, the index DAX was at 15.053,00(-1,32).

In the first three quarters of 2023, Sartorius AG experienced a downturn in sales and profitability, attributed to post-pandemic demand normalization. Despite this, the company anticipates a slight uptick in Q4 orders and foresees profitable growth in 2024.

