Nordea Bank Abp Reveals Impressive Third-Quarter Results for 2023

Nordea Bank Abp released its third-quarter results for 2023

Operating profit increased by 34% year on year

Return on equity increased to 17.9% from 12.7% a year ago

Corporate lending grew by 2% year on year, while mortgage volumes remained stable

Net loan losses and similar net result amounted to EUR 33m or 4bp

Nordea's CET1 ratio increased to 16.3% from 16.0% the previous quarter

Nordea expects return on equity to be comfortably above 15% for 2023

