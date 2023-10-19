Discover Q3 2023 Insights: Mensch und Maschine Software SE Unveils Report

Mensch und Maschine Software SE achieved the strongest nine months result in the company's history, with sales amounting to EUR 242.21 million, a 6.1% increase from the previous year.

The company's gross profit climbed to EUR 126.00 million, an 8.0% increase from the previous year.

Operating profit EBIT increased to EUR 34.41 million, a 13% increase from the previous year, and net profit after minority shares grew by 14% to 20.95 million.

Operating cash flows jumped by 41% to EUR 48.61 million.

The company's CFO Markus Pech and Chairman Adi Drotleff have left the net profit guidance for 2023 unchanged at 164-181 Cents/share.

The company plans to increase the dividend to 155-165 Cents for 2023, and expects EPS to grow by 14-20% or 24-34 Cents for 2024.

The next important date, Quarterly Report Q3/2023, at Mensch und Maschine Software is on 19.10.2023. The price of Mensch und Maschine Software at the time of the news was 48,60 and was up +3,40 compared with the previous day.