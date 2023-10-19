    checkAd

    Discover Q3 2023 Insights: Mensch und Maschine Software SE Unveils Report

    Mensch und Maschine Software SE has posted record-breaking nine-month results, marking the strongest in its history. The company saw significant growth across sales, gross profit, and operating profit.

    • Mensch und Maschine Software SE achieved the strongest nine months result in the company's history, with sales amounting to EUR 242.21 million, a 6.1% increase from the previous year.
    • The company's gross profit climbed to EUR 126.00 million, an 8.0% increase from the previous year.
    • Operating profit EBIT increased to EUR 34.41 million, a 13% increase from the previous year, and net profit after minority shares grew by 14% to 20.95 million.
    • Operating cash flows jumped by 41% to EUR 48.61 million.
    • The company's CFO Markus Pech and Chairman Adi Drotleff have left the net profit guidance for 2023 unchanged at 164-181 Cents/share.
    • The company plans to increase the dividend to 155-165 Cents for 2023, and expects EPS to grow by 14-20% or 24-34 Cents for 2024.

    The next important date, Quarterly Report Q3/2023, at Mensch und Maschine Software is on 19.10.2023.
    The price of Mensch und Maschine Software at the time of the news was 48,60EUR and was up +3,40 % compared with the previous day.

    Mensch und Maschine Software

    +2,98 %
    +0,85 %
    -1,35 %
    -11,76 %
    +11,14 %
    -17,91 %
    +84,39 %
    +1.000,12 %
    +2,98 %
    ISIN:DE0006580806WKN:658080



