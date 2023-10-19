Discover Q3 2023 Insights: Mensch und Maschine Software SE Unveils Report
Mensch und Maschine Software SE has posted record-breaking nine-month results, marking the strongest in its history. The company saw significant growth across sales, gross profit, and operating profit.
- Mensch und Maschine Software SE achieved the strongest nine months result in the company's history, with sales amounting to EUR 242.21 million, a 6.1% increase from the previous year.
- The company's gross profit climbed to EUR 126.00 million, an 8.0% increase from the previous year.
- Operating profit EBIT increased to EUR 34.41 million, a 13% increase from the previous year, and net profit after minority shares grew by 14% to 20.95 million.
- Operating cash flows jumped by 41% to EUR 48.61 million.
- The company's CFO Markus Pech and Chairman Adi Drotleff have left the net profit guidance for 2023 unchanged at 164-181 Cents/share.
- The company plans to increase the dividend to 155-165 Cents for 2023, and expects EPS to grow by 14-20% or 24-34 Cents for 2024.
The next important date, Quarterly Report Q3/2023, at Mensch und Maschine Software is on 19.10.2023.
The price of Mensch und Maschine Software at the time of the news was 48,60EUR and was up +3,40 % compared with the previous day.
+2,98 %
+0,85 %
-1,35 %
-11,76 %
+11,14 %
-17,91 %
+84,39 %
+1.000,12 %
+2,98 %
ISIN:DE0006580806WKN:658080
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0
Autor: wO Newsflash| | 57 | 0 |