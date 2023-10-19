COP28 Business & Philanthropy Climate Forum unveils key Partners, uniting to drive global climate action

Seite 2 ► Seite 1 von 4

Abu Dhabi, Uae (ots/PRNewswire) -- COP28 Business & Philanthropy Climate Forum announces partnerships withSustainable Markets Initiative (SMI), International Finance Corporation (IFC),Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), World EconomicForum, Asian Development Bank, Africa Finance Corporation, Bill & MelindaGates Foundation and XPRIZE.- Collaborating for the first time on the same platform, the Forum's partnerswill represent a diverse range of regions and sectors, ensuring an inclusiveglobal outlook.- This coalition will coordinate strategies on how the private sector can helpaddress the financing gap of over USD 3 trillion required annually to achievenet-zero emissions, support climate adaptation, reverse nature loss andrestore biodiversity.- Together, this coalition will advance the Forum's mission to bridge the gapbetween ambition and action, fostering transformative and inclusive climateinitiatives for a sustainable future.The inaugural COP28 Business & Philanthropy Climate Forum, hosted by the COP28Presidency on 1 and 2 December 2023 in parallel with the world leaders WorldClimate Action Summit, has announced key partnerships with leading globalorganizations, joining forces to drive global climate and nature action.The Forum will convene 500 business and philanthropy leaders alongsidepolicymakers to accelerate solutions and drive bolder results. This first of akind multi-stakeholder engagement strategy for climate and nature is driven bythe UAE's ambition to host an inclusive climate conference that marshals fulland broad support with engagement from all regions of the world.The Forum is proud to partner with major global delivery partners includingSustainable Markets Initiative (SMI) , International Finance Corporation (IFC),Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development - Network of FoundationsWorking for Development (OECD- NetFWD) , World Economic Forum - Giving toAmplify Earth Action, Asian Development Bank , Africa Finance Corporation, Bill& Melinda Gates Foundation and XPRIZE. These global partners offer distinctexpertise and resources to coordinate strategies for the private sector to helpaddress the annual financing gap of over USD 3 trillion necessary for achievingnet-zero emissions, reversing nature loss, and restoring biodiversity. Thissignifies a new era of collaborative climate action guided by the COP28 ActionAgenda, which includes fast-tracking a just and orderly energy transition;