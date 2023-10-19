    checkAd

    COP28 Business & Philanthropy Climate Forum unveils key Partners, uniting to drive global climate action

    Abu Dhabi, Uae (ots/PRNewswire) -

    - COP28 Business & Philanthropy Climate Forum announces partnerships with
    Sustainable Markets Initiative (SMI), International Finance Corporation (IFC),
    Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), World Economic
    Forum, Asian Development Bank, Africa Finance Corporation, Bill & Melinda
    Gates Foundation and XPRIZE.
    - Collaborating for the first time on the same platform, the Forum's partners
    will represent a diverse range of regions and sectors, ensuring an inclusive
    global outlook.
    - This coalition will coordinate strategies on how the private sector can help
    address the financing gap of over USD 3 trillion required annually to achieve
    net-zero emissions, support climate adaptation, reverse nature loss and
    restore biodiversity.
    - Together, this coalition will advance the Forum's mission to bridge the gap
    between ambition and action, fostering transformative and inclusive climate
    initiatives for a sustainable future.

    The inaugural COP28 Business & Philanthropy Climate Forum, hosted by the COP28
    Presidency on 1 and 2 December 2023 in parallel with the world leaders World
    Climate Action Summit, has announced key partnerships with leading global
    organizations, joining forces to drive global climate and nature action.

    The Forum will convene 500 business and philanthropy leaders alongside
    policymakers to accelerate solutions and drive bolder results. This first of a
    kind multi-stakeholder engagement strategy for climate and nature is driven by
    the UAE's ambition to host an inclusive climate conference that marshals full
    and broad support with engagement from all regions of the world.

    The Forum is proud to partner with major global delivery partners including
    Sustainable Markets Initiative (SMI) , International Finance Corporation (IFC),
    Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development - Network of Foundations
    Working for Development (OECD- NetFWD) , World Economic Forum - Giving to
    Amplify Earth Action, Asian Development Bank , Africa Finance Corporation, Bill
    & Melinda Gates Foundation and XPRIZE. These global partners offer distinct
    expertise and resources to coordinate strategies for the private sector to help
    address the annual financing gap of over USD 3 trillion necessary for achieving
    net-zero emissions, reversing nature loss, and restoring biodiversity. This
    signifies a new era of collaborative climate action guided by the COP28 Action
    Agenda, which includes fast-tracking a just and orderly energy transition;
