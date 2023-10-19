COP28 Business & Philanthropy Climate Forum unveils key Partners, uniting to drive global climate action
- COP28 Business & Philanthropy Climate Forum announces partnerships with
Sustainable Markets Initiative (SMI), International Finance Corporation (IFC),
Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), World Economic
Forum, Asian Development Bank, Africa Finance Corporation, Bill & Melinda
Gates Foundation and XPRIZE.
- Collaborating for the first time on the same platform, the Forum's partners
will represent a diverse range of regions and sectors, ensuring an inclusive
global outlook.
- This coalition will coordinate strategies on how the private sector can help
address the financing gap of over USD 3 trillion required annually to achieve
net-zero emissions, support climate adaptation, reverse nature loss and
restore biodiversity.
- Together, this coalition will advance the Forum's mission to bridge the gap
between ambition and action, fostering transformative and inclusive climate
initiatives for a sustainable future.
The inaugural COP28 Business & Philanthropy Climate Forum, hosted by the COP28
Presidency on 1 and 2 December 2023 in parallel with the world leaders World
Climate Action Summit, has announced key partnerships with leading global
organizations, joining forces to drive global climate and nature action.
The Forum will convene 500 business and philanthropy leaders alongside
policymakers to accelerate solutions and drive bolder results. This first of a
kind multi-stakeholder engagement strategy for climate and nature is driven by
the UAE's ambition to host an inclusive climate conference that marshals full
and broad support with engagement from all regions of the world.
The Forum is proud to partner with major global delivery partners including
Sustainable Markets Initiative (SMI) , International Finance Corporation (IFC),
Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development - Network of Foundations
Working for Development (OECD- NetFWD) , World Economic Forum - Giving to
Amplify Earth Action, Asian Development Bank , Africa Finance Corporation, Bill
& Melinda Gates Foundation and XPRIZE. These global partners offer distinct
expertise and resources to coordinate strategies for the private sector to help
address the annual financing gap of over USD 3 trillion necessary for achieving
net-zero emissions, reversing nature loss, and restoring biodiversity. This
signifies a new era of collaborative climate action guided by the COP28 Action
Agenda, which includes fast-tracking a just and orderly energy transition;
