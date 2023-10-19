    checkAd
    Original-Research: EasyMotionSkin Tec AG (von GBC AG):
    Foto: Arne Dedert - DPA

    Original-Research EasyMotionSkin Tec AG (von GBC AG):

    • EasyMotionSkin Tec AG erwirbt milongroup und erweitert damit sein Portfolio im Gesundheitssektor.
    • Durch die Akquisition erhöht EasyMotionSkin Tec AG sein Aktienkapital und eröffnet Wachstumschancen.
    • Milongroup ist ein führender Anbieter von Trainingslösungen für Studios und Gesundheitseinrichtungen.

    ^

    Original-Research: EasyMotionSkin Tec AG - von GBC AG

    Einstufung von GBC AG zu EasyMotionSkin Tec AG

    Unternehmen: EasyMotionSkin Tec AG
    ISIN: LI1147158318

    Anlass der Studie: Research Comment
    Letzte Ratingänderung:
    Analyst: Matthias Greiffenberger, Marcel Schaffer

    EasyMotionSkin Tec AG is expanding its portfolio with the acquisition of milongroup, a strategic move that solidifies the company's position in the healthcare sector. As part of this development, mid-term forecast adjustments are currently underway.
     
    At an extraordinary general meeting, EasyMotionSkin Tec AG greenlit the acquisition of milongroup, marking a significant expansion of the company's offerings in the realm of healthcare solutions. To facilitate this growth, the company increased its share capital from 1.00 million CHF to 2.92 million CHF. This was achieved through the issuance of 19.20 million new registered shares, each with a nominal value of 0.10 CHF per share and an issue price of 5.8325 CHF per share, against a contribution in kind. An expert report assessed the company value of Milongroup at 111.98 million CHF. Milongroup, operating in the fitness and healthcare sector, achieved a revenue of 29.44 million euros in the last fiscal year, with a net profit of 1.02 million euros. Milongroup is known for its high-quality, highly digitized fitness equipment in the B2B segment. The integration of milongroup presents significant growth opportunities through cross-selling, expanding into new customer segments, internationalization, and digitization. This strategic move transforms EasyMotionSkin into a holistic healthcare provider, serving both the B2B and B2C segments and expanding its product offerings.
     
    Milongroup stands as a leading provider in the professional training sector, bringing together the brands milon and five. The company offers comprehensive training solutions to studios and healthcare facilities worldwide, characterized by innovative equipment and modern methodologies. The training philosophy is grounded in contemporary sports science and physiotherapeutic knowledge, delivering an ideal blend of strength and flexibility training suitable for people of all ages and fitness goals. This approach enables personalized and effective training for operators, trainers, and trainees. Furthermore, their electronically controlled Q-devices are registered as active medical devices and adhere to the European Medical Device Regulation (MDR), making them suitable for use in hospitals and clinics.
     
    The strategic move's objective is to establish a comprehensive health technology conglomerate dedicated to enhancing well-being in various domains, including physical fitness, agility, health, and the potential extension of individuals' lifespans.
     
    The acquisition has brought significant changes to the company's outlook and scale. We anticipate releasing a new mid-term forecast in the near future.
     

    Die vollständige Analyse können Sie hier downloaden:
    http://www.more-ir.de/d/27889.pdf

    Kontakt für Rückfragen
    GBC AG
    Halderstraße 27
    86150 Augsburg
    0821 / 241133 0
    research@gbc-ag.de
    ++++++++++++++++
    Offenlegung möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG und Art. 20 MAR Beim oben analysierten Unternehmen ist folgender möglicher Interessenkonflikt gegeben: (5a,7,11); Einen Katalog möglicher Interessenkonflikte finden Sie unter: http://www.gbc-ag.de/de/Offenlegung
    +++++++++++++++
    Date (time) of completion: 18.10.2023 (19:10)
    Date (time) of first distribution: 19.10.2023 (11:00)

    übermittelt durch die EQS Group AG.

    Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung bzw. Research ist alleine der Herausgeber bzw. Ersteller der Studie verantwortlich. Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.

    °




    Wertpapier


    0 Kommentare
    Nachrichtenagentur: dpa-AFX
     |  41   |   |   

    Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

    Disclaimer

    Original-Research EasyMotionSkin Tec AG (von GBC AG): ^ Original-Research: EasyMotionSkin Tec AG - von GBC AG Einstufung von GBC AG zu EasyMotionSkin Tec AG Unternehmen: EasyMotionSkin Tec AG ISIN: LI1147158318 Anlass der Studie: Research Comment Letzte Ratingänderung: Analyst: Matthias …

    Nachrichten des Autors

    DAX-FLASH: Weitere Verluste - Marke von 15 000 Punkten wackelt
    984 Leser
    Aktien Frankfurt: Dax rutscht tiefer ins Minus
    888 Leser
    ROUNDUP/Aktien Frankfurt Schluss: Dax rutscht ab - Kriegssorgen belasten
    824 Leser
    Aktien New York: Verluste - Sorge um Nahen Osten belastet
    800 Leser
    ROUNDUP/Aktien New York Schluss: Sorge um Nahen Osten lastet auf den Börsen
    688 Leser
    ROUNDUP: SAP beschleunigt Cloudwachstum und bestätigt Prognose - Aktie steigt
    632 Leser
    Tesla verfehlt Erwartungen mit Quartalszahlen
    624 Leser
    AKTIE IM FOKUS: Freenet auf Hoch seit Mai nach Kurszielerhöhung
    564 Leser
    ROUNDUP: Personalkosten und lahmende Investmentbank bremsen Morgan Stanley (1) 
    552 Leser
    ROUNDUP/Aktien New York: Verluste - Sorge um Nahen Osten belastet
    536 Leser
    Palästinenserpräsident Abbas beruft Krisentreffen ein
    5884 Leser
    Covid-Arzneien nicht gefragt: Pfizer senkt Jahresprognose
    2140 Leser
    Aktien New York Schluss: Anleger gehen vor Wochenende in Sicherheit
    1372 Leser
    Aktien New York: Inflationsdaten belasten Kurse zunehmend
    1196 Leser
    ROUNDUP/Aktien New York: Inflationsdaten beenden vorerst die Erholung
    1072 Leser
    Aktien New York: Anleger gehen vor Wochenende in Sicherheit
    1052 Leser
    Aktien Frankfurt: US-Inflationsdaten bremsen Dax-Erholung ab
    984 Leser
    DAX-FLASH: Weitere Verluste - Marke von 15 000 Punkten wackelt
    984 Leser
    ROUNDUP/Aktien New York Schluss: Verluste - Inflationsdaten belasten
    964 Leser
    WDH/ROUNDUP/Aktien Frankfurt Schluss: Dax-Wochengewinn futsch - Unsicherheiten
    916 Leser
    ROUNDUP: Bewaffnete Verdächtige aus Libanon nach Israel eingedrungen
    112716 Leser
    Tausende Arztpraxen bleiben aus Protest geschlossen
    11956 Leser
    Palästinenserpräsident Abbas beruft Krisentreffen ein
    5884 Leser
    Aktien New York: Negative Reaktion auf Fed - plant 2024 weniger Senkungen
    5232 Leser
    Niederlande sollen Subventionen für fossile Brennstoffe abbauen
    3744 Leser
    ROUNDUP/Aktien New York Schluss: Fed-Zinsprognosen drücken Kurse ins Minus
    3104 Leser
    AKTIE IM FOKUS: Alstom brechen ein - Analyst sieht 'Glaubwürdigkeitsverlust'
    2844 Leser
    Ölpreise fallen deutlich - Niedrigste Stände seit Anfang September
    2584 Leser
    ROUNDUP/Aktien New York Schluss: Zinsangst flaut ab - Kurse steigen deutlich (1) 
    2468 Leser
    ROUNDUP: Commerzbank verspricht Aktionären Milliardenausschüttung
    2228 Leser
    ROUNDUP: Bewaffnete Verdächtige aus Libanon nach Israel eingedrungen
    112716 Leser
    Devisen: Eurokurs steigt wieder - Pfund erholt sich
    25753 Leser
    WDH/ROUNDUP: Dortmund plant Meisterfeier mit 'mindestens 200 000 Fans'
    19932 Leser
    Devisen: Euro nach jüngsten Gewinnen deutlich unter Druck
    13409 Leser
    Tausende Arztpraxen bleiben aus Protest geschlossen
    11956 Leser
    HINWEIS/Aktien New York: US-Börsen feiertagsbedingt geschlossen
    11748 Leser
    ROUNDUP 2/Kretschmer: Nach dem Krieg wieder Gas aus Russland nutzen
    9015 Leser
    'FT': UBS prüft Auflösung von Vertrag mit Michael Klein
    8776 Leser
    Aktien Frankfurt: Dax vor starkem Oktober-Fazit
    7158 Leser
    Daimler Trucks Finanzvorstand Jochen Goetz stirbt mit 52 Jahren
    6748 Leser