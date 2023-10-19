Legal Finance SE: Distressed Finance - Lawsuit Launched
In an unprecedented move, Frankfurt's Legal Finance SE has initiated its first 'Distressed Finance' lawsuit, marking the first time the litigation financier is backing a case for the re-transfer of company shares.
- Frankfurt-based litigation financier Legal Finance SE has filed a lawsuit in its first 'Distressed Finance' case.
- This is the first time Legal Finance is financing a lawsuit for the re-transfer of shares in a company.
- Under the 'Distressed Finance' model, Legal Finance finances cases where the creditor receives assets instead of money.
- The current case involves the retransfer of shares in a valuable company that was 'stolen' from the plaintiff, resulting in a six-figure loss.
- Out-of-court letters and settlement efforts have been unsuccessful, leading to the initiation of legal proceedings.
- Legal Finance is financing the case through its subsidiary Legal Finance International GmbH and will participate in the event of success.
