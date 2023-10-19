SuperVista AG expands strategically with new 360-degree B2B offering for the entire ophthalmic optics sector (FOTO)

Königs Wusterhausen (ots) -



- 360-degree solution optiservX offers ophthalmic opticians free, modular tool

forcustomer acquisition, product range expansion and administration from a

single source

- optiservX and STEINER Vision as a product and platform offering for

independent ophthalmic opticians complement the successful brillen.de concept

as a second mainstay

- SuperVista founder Matthias Kamppeter: "We want to support independent,

traditional ophthalmic opticians in future growth"



SuperVista AG (SuperVista), an innovative solution provider in the field of

ophthalmic optics for price-conscious and quality-driven customers and

future-oriented ophthalmic opticians, is launching a new, additional division

this autumn with optiservX and is continuing to strategically boost the

company's growth. As a 360-degree B2B offering for ophthalmic opticians,

optiservX complements the existing, highly successful brillen.de concept, with

which the eyewear discounter supplies end customers internationally with a

focused range of outstanding quality at unbeatable prices through a total of

1,100 of its own stores and partner opticians.





With optiservX, SuperVista provides the ophthalmic optics industry as a whole,and independent opticians in particular, with a free, powerful platform toposition themselves for the future, increase their profitability and furtherimprove the effectiveness of their business processes. optiserveX combinesvarious modules with which ophthalmic opticians can manage customer acquisition,customer loyalty, order processing and procurement simply, digitally and with ahigh degree of efficiency.Matthias Kamppeter, CEO and founder of SuperVista: "With optiservX, we want toprovide independent ophthalmic opticians with a platform that puts them on a parwith the infrastructure of large chain stores and at the same time allows themto stand out in terms of quality and service. All this works without additionalcosts, further ties to SuperVista or price and commission constraints. On thecontrary: ophthalmic opticians choose exactly the modules they need - this canbe just a single module or the full package. With optiservX, ophthalmicopticians remain completely free in the range of products they offer and canaddress all customer target groups without restriction."optiservX organises order processes and, if required, takes over the completecustomer management. The integrated optiservX payment platform also offersattractive payment options and at the same time a payment guarantee for theophthalmic optician, thus eliminating the need for a dunning process, forexample. Another module integrated in optiservX is an app-supported spectaclecentring system, with which the pupillary distance and grinding heights can bedetermined and automatically transferred to the system without any further aids.Innovative, digitally supported sales approaches round off the holistic range ofproducts for ophthalmic opticians. This includes, for instance, the newsubscription system "My Spectacle Contract". Customers sign a verycost-effective contract that guarantees a new pair of varifocals with adjustedlenses and fashionable frames every two years. In addition, it is possible topurchase high-quality STEINER Vision lenses from the SuperVista Group directlyvia optiservX. By integrating all modules on the optiservX platform, ophthalmicopticians receive a wide range of high-quality lenses for all customerrequirements at a favourable price and are integrated into an active marketingscheme free of charge.Matthias Kamppeter, CEO and founder of SuperVista: "With optiservX, SuperVistais advancing further into the B2B sector and addresses around 11,000 specialistoutlets in Germany alone. We have incorporated the long-standing experience ofour ophthalmic opticians, our market insights, and our cumulative digitalexpertise into our solution. The result is optiservX, a unique offering - ofopticians for opticians - with which we will once again provide the entiresector with fresh impetus."About SuperVista AGSuperVista AG operates a worldwide network of over 1,100 partner opticians andits own stores with its trademark brillen.de. In Germany, the company isrepresented with 190 own stores and 330 partner opticians.Pressekontakt:SuperVista AGPress and Public RelationsJulia AbachEmail: mailto:j.abach@supervista.deedicto GmbHAxel Mühlhaus / Ralf DrozTel: +49 (0)69 90 55 05 54Email: mailto:supervista@edicto.deAdditional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/121149/5629598OTS: SuperVista AG