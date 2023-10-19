SuperVista AG expands strategically with new 360-degree B2B offering for the entire ophthalmic optics sector (FOTO)
Königs Wusterhausen (ots) -
- 360-degree solution optiservX offers ophthalmic opticians free, modular tool
forcustomer acquisition, product range expansion and administration from a
single source
- optiservX and STEINER Vision as a product and platform offering for
independent ophthalmic opticians complement the successful brillen.de concept
as a second mainstay
- SuperVista founder Matthias Kamppeter: "We want to support independent,
traditional ophthalmic opticians in future growth"
SuperVista AG (SuperVista), an innovative solution provider in the field of
ophthalmic optics for price-conscious and quality-driven customers and
future-oriented ophthalmic opticians, is launching a new, additional division
this autumn with optiservX and is continuing to strategically boost the
company's growth. As a 360-degree B2B offering for ophthalmic opticians,
optiservX complements the existing, highly successful brillen.de concept, with
which the eyewear discounter supplies end customers internationally with a
focused range of outstanding quality at unbeatable prices through a total of
1,100 of its own stores and partner opticians.
With optiservX, SuperVista provides the ophthalmic optics industry as a whole,
and independent opticians in particular, with a free, powerful platform to
position themselves for the future, increase their profitability and further
improve the effectiveness of their business processes. optiserveX combines
various modules with which ophthalmic opticians can manage customer acquisition,
customer loyalty, order processing and procurement simply, digitally and with a
high degree of efficiency.
Matthias Kamppeter, CEO and founder of SuperVista: "With optiservX, we want to
provide independent ophthalmic opticians with a platform that puts them on a par
with the infrastructure of large chain stores and at the same time allows them
to stand out in terms of quality and service. All this works without additional
costs, further ties to SuperVista or price and commission constraints. On the
contrary: ophthalmic opticians choose exactly the modules they need - this can
be just a single module or the full package. With optiservX, ophthalmic
opticians remain completely free in the range of products they offer and can
address all customer target groups without restriction."
optiservX organises order processes and, if required, takes over the complete
customer management. The integrated optiservX payment platform also offers
attractive payment options and at the same time a payment guarantee for the
ophthalmic optician, thus eliminating the need for a dunning process, for
example. Another module integrated in optiservX is an app-supported spectacle
centring system, with which the pupillary distance and grinding heights can be
determined and automatically transferred to the system without any further aids.
Innovative, digitally supported sales approaches round off the holistic range of
products for ophthalmic opticians. This includes, for instance, the new
subscription system "My Spectacle Contract". Customers sign a very
cost-effective contract that guarantees a new pair of varifocals with adjusted
lenses and fashionable frames every two years. In addition, it is possible to
purchase high-quality STEINER Vision lenses from the SuperVista Group directly
via optiservX. By integrating all modules on the optiservX platform, ophthalmic
opticians receive a wide range of high-quality lenses for all customer
requirements at a favourable price and are integrated into an active marketing
scheme free of charge.
Matthias Kamppeter, CEO and founder of SuperVista: "With optiservX, SuperVista
is advancing further into the B2B sector and addresses around 11,000 specialist
outlets in Germany alone. We have incorporated the long-standing experience of
our ophthalmic opticians, our market insights, and our cumulative digital
expertise into our solution. The result is optiservX, a unique offering - of
opticians for opticians - with which we will once again provide the entire
sector with fresh impetus."
About SuperVista AG
SuperVista AG operates a worldwide network of over 1,100 partner opticians and
its own stores with its trademark brillen.de. In Germany, the company is
represented with 190 own stores and 330 partner opticians.
Pressekontakt:
SuperVista AG
Press and Public Relations
Julia Abach
Email: mailto:j.abach@supervista.de
edicto GmbH
Axel Mühlhaus / Ralf Droz
Tel: +49 (0)69 90 55 05 54
Email: mailto:supervista@edicto.de
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/121149/5629598
OTS: SuperVista AG
