    checkAd

    SuperVista AG expands strategically with new 360-degree B2B offering for the entire ophthalmic optics sector (FOTO)

    Königs Wusterhausen (ots) -

    - 360-degree solution optiservX offers ophthalmic opticians free, modular tool
    forcustomer acquisition, product range expansion and administration from a
    single source
    - optiservX and STEINER Vision as a product and platform offering for
    independent ophthalmic opticians complement the successful brillen.de concept
    as a second mainstay
    - SuperVista founder Matthias Kamppeter: "We want to support independent,
    traditional ophthalmic opticians in future growth"

    SuperVista AG (SuperVista), an innovative solution provider in the field of
    ophthalmic optics for price-conscious and quality-driven customers and
    future-oriented ophthalmic opticians, is launching a new, additional division
    this autumn with optiservX and is continuing to strategically boost the
    company's growth. As a 360-degree B2B offering for ophthalmic opticians,
    optiservX complements the existing, highly successful brillen.de concept, with
    which the eyewear discounter supplies end customers internationally with a
    focused range of outstanding quality at unbeatable prices through a total of
    1,100 of its own stores and partner opticians.

    With optiservX, SuperVista provides the ophthalmic optics industry as a whole,
    and independent opticians in particular, with a free, powerful platform to
    position themselves for the future, increase their profitability and further
    improve the effectiveness of their business processes. optiserveX combines
    various modules with which ophthalmic opticians can manage customer acquisition,
    customer loyalty, order processing and procurement simply, digitally and with a
    high degree of efficiency.

    Matthias Kamppeter, CEO and founder of SuperVista: "With optiservX, we want to
    provide independent ophthalmic opticians with a platform that puts them on a par
    with the infrastructure of large chain stores and at the same time allows them
    to stand out in terms of quality and service. All this works without additional
    costs, further ties to SuperVista or price and commission constraints. On the
    contrary: ophthalmic opticians choose exactly the modules they need - this can
    be just a single module or the full package. With optiservX, ophthalmic
    opticians remain completely free in the range of products they offer and can
    address all customer target groups without restriction."

    optiservX organises order processes and, if required, takes over the complete
    customer management. The integrated optiservX payment platform also offers
    attractive payment options and at the same time a payment guarantee for the
    ophthalmic optician, thus eliminating the need for a dunning process, for
    example. Another module integrated in optiservX is an app-supported spectacle
    centring system, with which the pupillary distance and grinding heights can be
    determined and automatically transferred to the system without any further aids.
    Innovative, digitally supported sales approaches round off the holistic range of
    products for ophthalmic opticians. This includes, for instance, the new
    subscription system "My Spectacle Contract". Customers sign a very
    cost-effective contract that guarantees a new pair of varifocals with adjusted
    lenses and fashionable frames every two years. In addition, it is possible to
    purchase high-quality STEINER Vision lenses from the SuperVista Group directly
    via optiservX. By integrating all modules on the optiservX platform, ophthalmic
    opticians receive a wide range of high-quality lenses for all customer
    requirements at a favourable price and are integrated into an active marketing
    scheme free of charge.

    Matthias Kamppeter, CEO and founder of SuperVista: "With optiservX, SuperVista
    is advancing further into the B2B sector and addresses around 11,000 specialist
    outlets in Germany alone. We have incorporated the long-standing experience of
    our ophthalmic opticians, our market insights, and our cumulative digital
    expertise into our solution. The result is optiservX, a unique offering - of
    opticians for opticians - with which we will once again provide the entire
    sector with fresh impetus."

    About SuperVista AG

    SuperVista AG operates a worldwide network of over 1,100 partner opticians and
    its own stores with its trademark brillen.de. In Germany, the company is
    represented with 190 own stores and 330 partner opticians.

    Pressekontakt:

    SuperVista AG
    Press and Public Relations
    Julia Abach
    Email: mailto:j.abach@supervista.de

    edicto GmbH
    Axel Mühlhaus / Ralf Droz
    Tel: +49 (0)69 90 55 05 54
    Email: mailto:supervista@edicto.de

    Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/121149/5629598
    OTS: SuperVista AG



    0 Kommentare
    Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell
     |  49   |   |   

    Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

    Disclaimer

    SuperVista AG expands strategically with new 360-degree B2B offering for the entire ophthalmic optics sector (FOTO) - 360-degree solution optiservX offers ophthalmic opticians free, modular tool forcustomer acquisition, product range expansion and administration from a single source - optiservX and STEINER Vision as a product and platform offering for …

    Nachrichten des Autors

    Zweiter her.summit: Deloitte und Initiativkreis Ruhr bringen Managerinnen der Region Rhein-Ruhr zusammen (FOTO)
    324 Leser
    Neues Produkt von The Mobility House macht Elektroautos zum Booster der Energiewende (FOTO)
    264 Leser
    Kanzleibooster GmbH: Michael Wohlfart und Bastian Schoder zeigen, wann der Ausstieg aus einer Kanzlei unausweichlich ist ...
    248 Leser
    WAZ: Grünen-Politiker stellt Thyssenkrupp-Fördergelder infrage. Kritik an Vorstandschef ...
    156 Leser
    Paradise gewinnt den Kim Jiseok Award für den besten Film auf dem Busan Festival
    152 Leser
    Gerold Riedmann wechselt als Chefredakteur zum STANDARD
    144 Leser
    nShift: Four steps toward sustainable shipping
    136 Leser
    TerraPay und Papara Join Forces revolutionieren grenzüberschreitende Zahlungen in der ...
    136 Leser
    Studie "Cybersicherheit in Supply Chains" von BVL und secida: Supply Chains in Deutschland sind nicht genug abgesichert - Management nimmt seine Rolle in der ...
    136 Leser
    Infosys and Google Cloud expand alliance to help enterprises transform into AI-first organizations
    132 Leser
    IT-Sicherheitshersteller PAN AMP AG mit Innovations-Siegel zertifiziert
    472 Leser
    Immobilienpreise stabilisieren sich weiter / Große Preisunterschiede bei ...
    468 Leser
    Warum für viele der Immobilen-Teilverkauf der richtige Weg ist / Engel & Völkers ...
    444 Leser
    WAZ: Chemieindustrie mahnt vor Koalitionsausschuss "Energiepaket" an - Brandbrief an ...
    440 Leser
    Investmentpunk Academy GmbH: Gerald Hörhan erklärt - Deshalb sind Einzimmerwohnungen eine lukrative ...
    412 Leser
    Zweiter her.summit: Deloitte und Initiativkreis Ruhr bringen Managerinnen der Region Rhein-Ruhr zusammen (FOTO)
    324 Leser
    BlackLine kündigt die branchenweit ersten KI-gestützten Funktionen für die ...
    280 Leser
    Check Point stellt Horizon Playblocks vor
    268 Leser
    NORMA ist mit großem Abstand Preis Sieger 2023 von Focus Money / NORMA überzeugt mit den ...
    264 Leser
    Neues Produkt von The Mobility House macht Elektroautos zum Booster der Energiewende (FOTO)
    264 Leser
    KfW Förderprogramm 442: Sigenergy als einziger Hersteller für bidirektionales Laden gelistet
    5320 Leser
    myWorld auf globalem Expansionskurs
    2120 Leser
    3,5 Millionen Euro für 100 Jahre alte Leica Kamera erzielt
    1852 Leser
    Verbesserungen in der KfW-Förderung "Wohneigentum für Familien" (WEF) ab dem ...
    780 Leser
    Neues höheres Existenzminimum - Auswirkungen auf Düsseldorfer Tabelle - Lohnsteigerungen ...
    776 Leser
    Saarland lehnt Steuerpläne der Ampel zur Bauförderung ab
    752 Leser
    Das Gastro-Comeback des Jahres: Der Wienerwald
    696 Leser
    Die Shanghai Electric-Tochtergesellschaft Shanghai Electric Energy Storage Technology sichert sich ...
    648 Leser
    Istanbul Wirtschaftsgipfel in Berlin / Stärkung der Deutsch-Türkischen ...
    608 Leser
    Hybride Karrieremesse: Die Unternehmen der Schwarz Gruppe laden zur dritten future_con. für Berufseinsteiger ein ...
    556 Leser
    Zensus 2022: Befragungen der Haushalte erfolgreich abgeschlossen
    9311 Leser
    Riyadh Season 2022: Vorstellung des Cirque du Soleil, gefolgt von Anne-Marie-Konzert bei der Eröffnungsfeier in ...
    8084 Leser
    Eine Chance für kleine und mittelständische Unternehmen / Anheuser-Busch InBev sucht ...
    8047 Leser
    Power of Home: EcoFlow präsentiert PowerOcean Heimspeicher-Solarsystem und Innovationen für einfache ...
    6748 Leser
    HABAU GROUP vergrößert mit Übernahme der Schick Group seine "Construction ...
    5443 Leser
    KfW Förderprogramm 442: Sigenergy als einziger Hersteller für bidirektionales Laden gelistet
    5320 Leser
    KLAR Partners unterstützt GMC-Instruments als Wachstumspartner, um ein führendes ...
    5176 Leser
    Launch des Fixed Income One im Juni 2023: Investition in neuen Zinsfonds der LLB Invest KAG (A) von Dr. Andreas Beck & Team ab sofort ...
    5016 Leser
    Vantage Data Centers eröffnet drei neue Rechenzentren in Berlin und Frankfurt sowie ein ...
    4857 Leser
    K.EY - THE ENERGY TRANSITION EXPO / Auf der INTERSOLAR EUROPE in München, Halle A3, Stand 617. ...
    4408 Leser