Vossloh AG Boosts Sales and EBIT Forecast for 2023, Surpassing Expectations

Vossloh AG has increased its sales and EBIT guidance for the full year 2023 due to strong business development in Q3 2023 and promising prospects for Q4.

The company now expects to generate sales between €1.175 billion and €1.225 billion, up from the previous range of €1.125 billion to €1.2 billion.

Sales in the Core Components division, particularly in China and Mexico, are expected to exceed previous forecasts.

The EBIT guidance has also been raised, with Vossloh now expecting an EBIT between €94 million and €100 million, up from the previous forecast of €87 million to €94 million.

Preliminary figures show Vossloh has achieved strong orders of €945.5 million, sales of €925.9 million, and EBIT of €76.9 million in the current financial year after nine months.

The full figures for the first nine months of 2023 will be published in the Quarterly Statement on October 26, 2023.

EUR

%

EUR

%

PKT

%





The next important date, Publication of quarterly report (as of Q3), at Vossloh is on 26.10.2023.The price of Vossloh at the time of the news was 38,30and was up +2,27compared with the previous day.2 minutes after the article was published, the price was 38,20this corresponds to a minus of -0,26since publication.At this time, the index SDAX was at 12.557,67(-0,37).