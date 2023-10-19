    checkAd

    Vectron Systems AG Soars with Strong 3rd Quarter, Continues Upward Operational Trend

    Vectron Systems AG, a frontrunner in POS systems and cloud services, has reported a robust third quarter in fiscal year 2023, with a remarkable 52.4% surge in consolidated revenues compared to the previous year.

    • Vectron Systems AG, a leading provider of POS systems and cloud services, reports strong 3rd quarter results for fiscal year 2023.
    • Compared to the same period in the previous year, consolidated revenues increased by 52.4 percent, from EUR 18.3 million to EUR 27.9 million.
    • After a negative EBITDA of EUR -2.6 million in 9M 2022, Vectron generated a positive EBITDA of around EUR 2.8 million.
    • Recurring revenues in the original Vectron business and acardo’s positive contribution were key drivers for the positive group result.
    • Vectron’s recurring revenues increased by 48 percent to EUR 9.6 million during the first nine months of 2023.
    • Q3 2023 results were also influenced by a release of provisions at acardo for an amount of EUR 0.4 million.

