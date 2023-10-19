Vectron Systems AG Soars with Strong 3rd Quarter, Continues Upward Operational Trend

Vectron Systems AG, a leading provider of POS systems and cloud services, reports strong 3rd quarter results for fiscal year 2023.

Compared to the same period in the previous year, consolidated revenues increased by 52.4 percent, from EUR 18.3 million to EUR 27.9 million.

After a negative EBITDA of EUR -2.6 million in 9M 2022, Vectron generated a positive EBITDA of around EUR 2.8 million.

Recurring revenues in the original Vectron business and acardo’s positive contribution were key drivers for the positive group result.

Vectron’s recurring revenues increased by 48 percent to EUR 9.6 million during the first nine months of 2023.

Q3 2023 results were also influenced by a release of provisions at acardo for an amount of EUR 0.4 million.

EUR

%

EUR

%





The price of Vectron Systems at the time of the news was 5,2200and was up +5,35compared with the previous day.7 minutes after the article was published, the price was 5,2600this corresponds to a plus of +0,77since publication.