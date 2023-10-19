Heidelberg Materials Q3 2023 Results Exceed Expectations, Raises Full Year Outlook
Heidelberg Materials AG has released its Q3 2023 preliminary results, revealing a mixed performance with revenues falling short of market expectations, but operating EBITDA and EBIT surpassing predictions.
- Heidelberg Materials AG publishes preliminary results for Q3 2023 - Q3 revenue is €5,611 million, below the market expectation of €5,694 million - Q3 operating EBITDA is €1,393 million, above the market expectation of €1,281 million - Q3 operating EBIT is €1,080 million, above the market expectation of €972 million - Heidelberg Materials raises its outlook for the full year 2023 - The financial figures for January to September will be published on November 2, 2023.
The next important date, Quarterly report January to September 2023, at Heidelberg Materials is on 02.11.2023.
The price of Heidelberg Materials at the time of the news was 71,50EUR and was up +0,08 % compared with the previous day.
At this time, the index DAX was at 15.064,50PKT (+0,08 %).
-2,65 %
-3,02 %
-0,39 %
-1,62 %
+61,33 %
+28,62 %
+23,05 %
+21,57 %
-36,37 %
ISIN:DE0006047004WKN:604700
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
