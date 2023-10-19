Heidelberg Materials Q3 2023 Results Exceed Expectations, Raises Full Year Outlook

Heidelberg Materials AG publishes preliminary results for Q3 2023 - Q3 revenue is €5,611 million, below the market expectation of €5,694 million - Q3 operating EBITDA is €1,393 million, above the market expectation of €1,281 million - Q3 operating EBIT is €1,080 million, above the market expectation of €972 million - Heidelberg Materials raises its outlook for the full year 2023 - The financial figures for January to September will be published on November 2, 2023.

The next important date, Quarterly report January to September 2023, at Heidelberg Materials is on 02.11.2023.The price of Heidelberg Materials at the time of the news was 71,50and was up +0,08compared with the previous day.At this time, the index DAX was at 15.064,50(+0,08).