nShift meets online shopper expectations in new partnership with Cover Genius

London (ots/PRNewswire) - Introduction of "nShift Insurance" supports the 57% of

online shoppers who expect full refunds on damaged goods



Some 57% of online shoppers expect a full refund if their package arrives

damaged.[1] With over half of consumers receiving damaged goods each year,

online retailers risk significant revenue loss to replace and reship those items

if accidents happen during the delivery process. [2]



nShift, the global leader in parcel and delivery management software, and Cover

Genius, the insurtech for embedded protection, today introduced nShift Insurance

, which can provide shipping insurance for one billion shipments from European

merchants.





Seite 2 ► Seite 1 von 3

The embedded protection solution, enabled by Cover Genius' global distributionplatform, XCover (https://covergenius.com/xcover/) , allows nShift's onlineretailers, brands and webshops to replace items that are lost, stolen, ordamaged in delivery. This will help them deliver better service to theircustomers, build loyalty, and encourage repeat purchasing.Online retailers and carrier companies typically take great care to ensure thatcustomers receive their items in great condition. But accidents happen.nShift Insurance addresses this problem and is available starting with nShiftTranssmart as of today. Through XCover , the insurance offers vendors andshippers:- Simplified, carrier-agnostic, global protection covering available carriers- Greater customer loyalty through a seamless claims process that has proven toreduce end-to-end claims finalization- Cost and time reductions - Cover Genius' streamlined approach to protection isup to 20% cheaper and up to 20 days faster than insurance from logisticscarriers- No minimum wait times - XCover has reduced claim times making it possible tostart investigations without having to wait for carriers marking parcels aslost or damaged- Instant payouts - XCover aims to complete 95% of claims within three days ofclaim filing- Reimbursements equal to the full retail value of lost, stolen, or damagedgoods- Tailored protection options that can be attached in-path or at an accountlevel- Convenience - fully embedded into the merchant's working processes (such asbooking and label printing)Maarten Tops , Transsmart Product Director at nShift , said, "nShift Insurancewill help our customers improve the experience they give their customers, buildloyalty with shoppers, and grow their revenue."Partnering with Cover Genius enables us to offer efficient, end-to-end andscalable protection solutions in new markets around the world. It will help