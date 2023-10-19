    checkAd

    nShift meets online shopper expectations in new partnership with Cover Genius

    London (ots/PRNewswire) - Introduction of "nShift Insurance" supports the 57% of
    online shoppers who expect full refunds on damaged goods

    Some 57% of online shoppers expect a full refund if their package arrives
    damaged.[1] With over half of consumers receiving damaged goods each year,
    online retailers risk significant revenue loss to replace and reship those items
    if accidents happen during the delivery process. [2]

    nShift, the global leader in parcel and delivery management software, and Cover
    Genius, the insurtech for embedded protection, today introduced nShift Insurance
    , which can provide shipping insurance for one billion shipments from European
    merchants.

    The embedded protection solution, enabled by Cover Genius' global distribution
    platform, XCover (https://covergenius.com/xcover/) , allows nShift's online
    retailers, brands and webshops to replace items that are lost, stolen, or
    damaged in delivery. This will help them deliver better service to their
    customers, build loyalty, and encourage repeat purchasing.

    Online retailers and carrier companies typically take great care to ensure that
    customers receive their items in great condition. But accidents happen.

    nShift Insurance addresses this problem and is available starting with nShift
    Transsmart as of today. Through XCover , the insurance offers vendors and
    shippers:

    - Simplified, carrier-agnostic, global protection covering available carriers
    - Greater customer loyalty through a seamless claims process that has proven to
    reduce end-to-end claims finalization
    - Cost and time reductions - Cover Genius' streamlined approach to protection is
    up to 20% cheaper and up to 20 days faster than insurance from logistics
    carriers
    - No minimum wait times - XCover has reduced claim times making it possible to
    start investigations without having to wait for carriers marking parcels as
    lost or damaged
    - Instant payouts - XCover aims to complete 95% of claims within three days of
    claim filing
    - Reimbursements equal to the full retail value of lost, stolen, or damaged
    goods
    - Tailored protection options that can be attached in-path or at an account
    level
    - Convenience - fully embedded into the merchant's working processes (such as
    booking and label printing)

    Maarten Tops , Transsmart Product Director at nShift , said, "nShift Insurance
    will help our customers improve the experience they give their customers, build
    loyalty with shoppers, and grow their revenue.

    "Partnering with Cover Genius enables us to offer efficient, end-to-end and
    scalable protection solutions in new markets around the world. It will help
