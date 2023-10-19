APRIL International strengthens its presence in Europe with the acquisition of Expat & Co in Belgium

Lyon, France and Paris (ots/PRNewswire) - APRIL Group, Europe's leading

wholesale insurance broker, announces the acquisition of Expat & Co, a

specialist in international health insurance in Belgium.



Expat & Co is the leading independent underwriter of insurance for expatriates

in Belgium and offers a platform of solutions to support its customers made up

of universities, individuals and companies, including multinationals based in

several European countries.





Through this acquisition, APRIL International strengthens its presence on theEuropean continent in a high-potential market for expatriation and internationalmobility and enhances its portfolio of solutions and health products.Already present in Brussels since 2018 with APRIL Belgium, which works closelywith a network of several hundred brokers and leading insurance partners todesign, distribute and manage provident solutions, APRIL Group is strengtheningits position in the Benelux region.Expat & Co's management will continue and accelerate the company's developmentwith the ambition of offering ever more innovative solutions to its distributorsand policyholders.Expat & Co will benefit from APRIL International's recognised expertise inEurope and throughout the world and from the partnerships forged with marketleaders - particularly in telemedicine and healthcare networks. Expat & Co willalso draw on APRIL's technological and service base to simplify its customers'international healthcare experience.Eric Maumy , Chairman of APRIL Group : "IPMI* is one of APRIL Group's historicmarkets: we offer international health insurance solutions worldwide toexpatriate communities of all nationalities from our offices and managementcentres in America, Asia, the Middle East and Europe. We are delighted with thisnew acquisition in Belgium, which represents a further step forward and confirmsour ambitions to become an international champion in insurance distribution".Isabelle Moins , CEO APRIL International for Europe : "Following our recentestablishments in Dubai and Germany and targeted acquisitions over the last twoyears in Asia, we are continuing with Expat & Co our expansion in our corebusiness of IPMI. Belgium is a dynamic market with great potential, thanks toits rich ecosystem of European and global organisations and companies. Expat &Co is a recognised player among expatriates and students and I look forward toworking with Filip Declercq and his team to continue to develop our business".Filip Declercq , Founder of Expat & Co : "Joining the APRIL group, which has