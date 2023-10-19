APRIL International strengthens its presence in Europe with the acquisition of Expat & Co in Belgium
Lyon, France and Paris (ots/PRNewswire) - APRIL Group, Europe's leading
wholesale insurance broker, announces the acquisition of Expat & Co, a
specialist in international health insurance in Belgium.
Expat & Co is the leading independent underwriter of insurance for expatriates
in Belgium and offers a platform of solutions to support its customers made up
of universities, individuals and companies, including multinationals based in
several European countries.
Through this acquisition, APRIL International strengthens its presence on the
European continent in a high-potential market for expatriation and international
mobility and enhances its portfolio of solutions and health products.
Already present in Brussels since 2018 with APRIL Belgium, which works closely
with a network of several hundred brokers and leading insurance partners to
design, distribute and manage provident solutions, APRIL Group is strengthening
its position in the Benelux region.
Expat & Co's management will continue and accelerate the company's development
with the ambition of offering ever more innovative solutions to its distributors
and policyholders.
Expat & Co will benefit from APRIL International's recognised expertise in
Europe and throughout the world and from the partnerships forged with market
leaders - particularly in telemedicine and healthcare networks. Expat & Co will
also draw on APRIL's technological and service base to simplify its customers'
international healthcare experience.
Eric Maumy , Chairman of APRIL Group : "IPMI* is one of APRIL Group's historic
markets: we offer international health insurance solutions worldwide to
expatriate communities of all nationalities from our offices and management
centres in America, Asia, the Middle East and Europe. We are delighted with this
new acquisition in Belgium, which represents a further step forward and confirms
our ambitions to become an international champion in insurance distribution".
Isabelle Moins , CEO APRIL International for Europe : "Following our recent
establishments in Dubai and Germany and targeted acquisitions over the last two
years in Asia, we are continuing with Expat & Co our expansion in our core
business of IPMI. Belgium is a dynamic market with great potential, thanks to
its rich ecosystem of European and global organisations and companies. Expat &
Co is a recognised player among expatriates and students and I look forward to
working with Filip Declercq and his team to continue to develop our business".
Filip Declercq , Founder of Expat & Co : "Joining the APRIL group, which has
Filip Declercq , Founder of Expat & Co : "Joining the APRIL group, which has
