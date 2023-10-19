    checkAd

    APRIL International strengthens its presence in Europe with the acquisition of Expat & Co in Belgium

    Lyon, France and Paris (ots/PRNewswire) - APRIL Group, Europe's leading
    wholesale insurance broker, announces the acquisition of Expat & Co, a
    specialist in international health insurance in Belgium.

    Expat & Co is the leading independent underwriter of insurance for expatriates
    in Belgium and offers a platform of solutions to support its customers made up
    of universities, individuals and companies, including multinationals based in
    several European countries.

    Through this acquisition, APRIL International strengthens its presence on the
    European continent in a high-potential market for expatriation and international
    mobility and enhances its portfolio of solutions and health products.

    Already present in Brussels since 2018 with APRIL Belgium, which works closely
    with a network of several hundred brokers and leading insurance partners to
    design, distribute and manage provident solutions, APRIL Group is strengthening
    its position in the Benelux region.

    Expat & Co's management will continue and accelerate the company's development
    with the ambition of offering ever more innovative solutions to its distributors
    and policyholders.

    Expat & Co will benefit from APRIL International's recognised expertise in
    Europe and throughout the world and from the partnerships forged with market
    leaders - particularly in telemedicine and healthcare networks. Expat & Co will
    also draw on APRIL's technological and service base to simplify its customers'
    international healthcare experience.

    Eric Maumy , Chairman of APRIL Group : "IPMI* is one of APRIL Group's historic
    markets: we offer international health insurance solutions worldwide to
    expatriate communities of all nationalities from our offices and management
    centres in America, Asia, the Middle East and Europe. We are delighted with this
    new acquisition in Belgium, which represents a further step forward and confirms
    our ambitions to become an international champion in insurance distribution".

    Isabelle Moins , CEO APRIL International for Europe : "Following our recent
    establishments in Dubai and Germany and targeted acquisitions over the last two
    years in Asia, we are continuing with Expat & Co our expansion in our core
    business of IPMI. Belgium is a dynamic market with great potential, thanks to
    its rich ecosystem of European and global organisations and companies. Expat &
    Co is a recognised player among expatriates and students and I look forward to
    working with Filip Declercq and his team to continue to develop our business".

    Filip Declercq , Founder of Expat & Co : "Joining the APRIL group, which has
