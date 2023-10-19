    checkAd

    Dürr AG Revises 2024 Earnings Target, Confirms 2023 Forecast

    Dürr AG has updated its 2024 earnings goal and reaffirmed its 2023 projections, amidst a significant drop in order intake at HOMAG, impacting the anticipated 8% EBIT margin.

    Dürr AG Revises 2024 Earnings Target, Confirms 2023 Forecast
    • Dürr AG has revised its earnings target for 2024 and confirmed its forecast for 2023.
    • The company will not achieve its target of an 8% EBIT margin before extraordinary effects in 2024 due to a strong decline in order intake at HOMAG.
    • The Group’s new EBIT margin target for 2024 is 4.5 to 6.0% before extraordinary effects, with sales growth of 5 to 10%.
    • Additional measures are being prepared for HOMAG to ensure that the 2024 EBIT margin before extraordinary effects will not drop below 2%.
    • The measures aim to improve HOMAG’s earnings resilience, adjust the cost structure to the lower volume and the cyclicality of the business, and support future profitable growth.
    • The Dürr Group will publish the full figures for the third quarter and the first nine months of 2023 on November 9, 2023.

    The next important date, Publication of quarterly report (as of Q3), at Duerr is on 09.11.2023.
    The price of Duerr at the time of the news was 22,190EUR and was down -3,98 % compared with the previous day.
    15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 21,980EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,95 % since publication.
    At this time, the index MDAX was at 24.502,91PKT (-0,67 %).

