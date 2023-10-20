The next important date, Publication of quarterly report (as of Q3), at PAION is on 15.11.2023.

German pharmaceutical company, PAION AG, is set to raise around EUR 9 million through a capital increase, issuing nearly 4.8 million shares at EUR 1.90 each. The funds will be directed towards various corporate initiatives, including the launch of Byfavo in Europe.

PAION AG to Release 4.8M Shares at €1.90 Each in Capital Boost with Subscription Rights

