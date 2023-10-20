PAION AG to Release 4.8M Shares at €1.90 Each in Capital Boost with Subscription Rights
German pharmaceutical company, PAION AG, is set to raise around EUR 9 million through a capital increase, issuing nearly 4.8 million shares at EUR 1.90 each. The funds will be directed towards various corporate initiatives, including the launch of Byfavo in Europe.
- PAION AG is issuing approximately 4.8 million shares at EUR 1.90 per share in a capital increase with subscription rights.
- The company will receive gross proceeds of about EUR 9 million from the capital increase.
- The net proceeds will be used for investments in commercial infrastructure, the launch of Byfavo in general anesthesia in Europe, product life cycle management, development obligations, repayments and interest under the loan agreement with the European Investment Bank, and general corporate purposes.
- The Humanwell Healthcare Group from China has committed to purchase new shares not subscribed for by existing shareholders or other investors at the subscription price for a total amount of up to EUR 6 million.
- Nice & Green S.A., a Swiss small/midcap investor, has also committed to purchase new shares not subscribed for by existing shareholders or other investors at the subscription price for an additional total amount of up to EUR 5 million.
- An exclusive Remimazolam license agreement for the Chinese market has existed between Yichang Humanwell, a subsidiary of Humanwell, and PAION since 2012.
The next important date, Publication of quarterly report (as of Q3), at PAION is on 15.11.2023.
