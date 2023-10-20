Villeroy & Boch Reports €650.6M Revenue and €56.8M EBIT in First 9 Months
Despite facing a challenging market, Villeroy & Boch reported a consolidated revenue of €650.6 million in the first nine months, albeit a decrease from the previous year.
Foto: OceanProd - stock.adobe.com
- Villeroy & Boch generated consolidated revenue of €650.6 million in the first nine months
- EBIT for the same period was €56.8 million, 11.7% lower than the previous year
- Consolidated revenue decreased by 8.8% compared to the previous year
- Revenue in the EMEA region declined by 13.0%, while revenue in Southern Europe increased by 9.6%
- The Bathroom & Wellness Division's revenue was 11.5% lower than the previous year, while the Dining & Lifestyle Division's revenue was down 2.7%
- Investments in property, plant, and equipment and intangible assets amounted to €24.6 million in the first nine months
The next important date, Publication of quarterly financial report (as of Q3), at Villeroy & Boch is on 20.10.2023.
The price of Villeroy & Boch at the time of the news was 17,250EUR and was down -1,99 % compared with the previous day.
3 minutes after the article was published, the price was 17,100EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,87 % since publication.
ISIN:DE0007657231WKN:765723
