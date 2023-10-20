Villeroy & Boch Reports €650.6M Revenue and €56.8M EBIT in First 9 Months

Villeroy & Boch generated consolidated revenue of €650.6 million in the first nine months

EBIT for the same period was €56.8 million, 11.7% lower than the previous year

Consolidated revenue decreased by 8.8% compared to the previous year

Revenue in the EMEA region declined by 13.0%, while revenue in Southern Europe increased by 9.6%

The Bathroom & Wellness Division's revenue was 11.5% lower than the previous year, while the Dining & Lifestyle Division's revenue was down 2.7%

Investments in property, plant, and equipment and intangible assets amounted to €24.6 million in the first nine months

EUR

%

EUR

%





The next important date, Publication of quarterly financial report (as of Q3), at Villeroy & Boch is on 20.10.2023.The price of Villeroy & Boch at the time of the news was 17,250and was down -1,99compared with the previous day.3 minutes after the article was published, the price was 17,100this corresponds to a minus of -0,87since publication.