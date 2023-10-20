    checkAd

    Pareto Securities Dominates Nordic High Yield Bond Market in Q3 2023

    In Q3 2023, Pareto Securities AS has solidified its dominance in the Nordic High Yield Bond market, thriving amidst global economic uncertainties and recording impressive growth.

    • Pareto Securities AS confirms its leadership position in the Nordic High Yield Bond market in Q3 2023.
    • Despite global economic uncertainties, the Nordic High Yield market recorded a year-on-year growth of 75% in Q3 2023, with primary market volumes reaching EUR 2.5 billion.
    • The trend of established German SME bond issuers moving to the Nordic Bond format continued, with Katjes International, Hörmann, and DEAG issuing Nordic Bonds.
    • Pareto Securities has been involved in 51 debt transactions with a total volume of EUR 4.6 billion in the year-to-date, expanding its market share to 32% in the overall market and 55% for Euro denominated Nordic HY bonds.
    • Transactions for issuers from non-Nordic countries accounted for around 28% of primary volumes in year-to-date Q3 2023 and around 24% in Q3.
    • Pareto Securities, founded in 1986, is headquartered in Norway and offers a wide range of financial services, including equity and fixed income brokerage, equity, debt and project finance, and advisory services related to mergers and acquisitions and restructuring.





