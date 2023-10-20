LONGi Solar Modules Power Charging Hub for 180 Electric Vehicles at UK's National Exhibition Centre (FOTO)
Birmingham (ots) - The charging hub of UK's National Exhibition Centre in
Birmingham is being powered by an 80 kWp solar carport. The Gigahub can charge
180 electric vehicles simultaneously and is thus one example of producing clean
energy for clean energy. The 80 kWp photovoltaic installation was accomplished
by sustainable energy solutions expert Ineco Energy PV with modules from LONGi
Solar, the world-largest manufacturer of PV modules and solar wafers. SolarEdge
provided the smart energy solutions and Bluetop Solar Parking the solar carport
installations for the charging hub.
Solar energy supports the transition to electric vehicles
Birmingham is being powered by an 80 kWp solar carport. The Gigahub can charge
180 electric vehicles simultaneously and is thus one example of producing clean
energy for clean energy. The 80 kWp photovoltaic installation was accomplished
by sustainable energy solutions expert Ineco Energy PV with modules from LONGi
Solar, the world-largest manufacturer of PV modules and solar wafers. SolarEdge
provided the smart energy solutions and Bluetop Solar Parking the solar carport
installations for the charging hub.
Solar energy supports the transition to electric vehicles
"We are proud to support a project like this new Gigahub at the heart of the UK
motorway grid at the NEC in Birmingham. At LONGi we follow the concept of "solar
for solar", meaning to produce clean energy with clean energy. Charging electric
vehicles with solar energy thus corresponds to our DNA at LONGi", said Sean
McSorley, Sales Manager UK at LONGi.
"With transport accounting for over 24% of total UK emissions, EV Infrastructure
is an essential part of the UK's transition towards Net Zero. The NEC Gigahub is
a flagship site that will showcase some of its 7m annual visitors and 60m
traffic count what the forecourt of the future looks like, today. Powered by
renewables including from the on-site solar canopy in the day and light up by
LEDs at night, the charging hub provides clean and convenient EV charging
infrastructure. LONGi Solar has been a reliable partner for us providing highly
reliable and efficient modules," said Angus Rose, Director of Ineco Energy.
Full press release
(https://www.longi.com/en/distributorbriefing/nec-solar-gigahub/)
Press Contact:
Nadine Bütow
Head of European Communications (DG)
mailto:nadinebuetow@longi.com
Timo Helmke
PR Manager Europe (DG)
mailto:timohelmke@longi.com
motorway grid at the NEC in Birmingham. At LONGi we follow the concept of "solar
for solar", meaning to produce clean energy with clean energy. Charging electric
vehicles with solar energy thus corresponds to our DNA at LONGi", said Sean
McSorley, Sales Manager UK at LONGi.
"With transport accounting for over 24% of total UK emissions, EV Infrastructure
is an essential part of the UK's transition towards Net Zero. The NEC Gigahub is
a flagship site that will showcase some of its 7m annual visitors and 60m
traffic count what the forecourt of the future looks like, today. Powered by
renewables including from the on-site solar canopy in the day and light up by
LEDs at night, the charging hub provides clean and convenient EV charging
infrastructure. LONGi Solar has been a reliable partner for us providing highly
reliable and efficient modules," said Angus Rose, Director of Ineco Energy.
Full press release
(https://www.longi.com/en/distributorbriefing/nec-solar-gigahub/)
Press Contact:
Nadine Bütow
Head of European Communications (DG)
mailto:nadinebuetow@longi.com
Timo Helmke
PR Manager Europe (DG)
mailto:timohelmke@longi.com
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0
Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell| | 33 | 0 |