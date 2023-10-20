LONGi Solar Modules Power Charging Hub for 180 Electric Vehicles at UK's National Exhibition Centre (FOTO)

Birmingham (ots) - The charging hub of UK's National Exhibition Centre in

Birmingham is being powered by an 80 kWp solar carport. The Gigahub can charge

180 electric vehicles simultaneously and is thus one example of producing clean

energy for clean energy. The 80 kWp photovoltaic installation was accomplished

by sustainable energy solutions expert Ineco Energy PV with modules from LONGi

Solar, the world-largest manufacturer of PV modules and solar wafers. SolarEdge

provided the smart energy solutions and Bluetop Solar Parking the solar carport

installations for the charging hub.



Solar energy supports the transition to electric vehicles





"We are proud to support a project like this new Gigahub at the heart of the UKmotorway grid at the NEC in Birmingham. At LONGi we follow the concept of "solarfor solar", meaning to produce clean energy with clean energy. Charging electricvehicles with solar energy thus corresponds to our DNA at LONGi", said SeanMcSorley, Sales Manager UK at LONGi."With transport accounting for over 24% of total UK emissions, EV Infrastructureis an essential part of the UK's transition towards Net Zero. The NEC Gigahub isa flagship site that will showcase some of its 7m annual visitors and 60mtraffic count what the forecourt of the future looks like, today. Powered byrenewables including from the on-site solar canopy in the day and light up byLEDs at night, the charging hub provides clean and convenient EV charginginfrastructure. LONGi Solar has been a reliable partner for us providing highlyreliable and efficient modules," said Angus Rose, Director of Ineco Energy.Full press release(https://www.longi.com/en/distributorbriefing/nec-solar-gigahub/)