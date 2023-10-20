    checkAd

    LONGi Solar Modules Power Charging Hub for 180 Electric Vehicles at UK's National Exhibition Centre (FOTO)

    Birmingham (ots) - The charging hub of UK's National Exhibition Centre in
    Birmingham is being powered by an 80 kWp solar carport. The Gigahub can charge
    180 electric vehicles simultaneously and is thus one example of producing clean
    energy for clean energy. The 80 kWp photovoltaic installation was accomplished
    by sustainable energy solutions expert Ineco Energy PV with modules from LONGi
    Solar, the world-largest manufacturer of PV modules and solar wafers. SolarEdge
    provided the smart energy solutions and Bluetop Solar Parking the solar carport
    installations for the charging hub.

    Solar energy supports the transition to electric vehicles

    "We are proud to support a project like this new Gigahub at the heart of the UK
    motorway grid at the NEC in Birmingham. At LONGi we follow the concept of "solar
    for solar", meaning to produce clean energy with clean energy. Charging electric
    vehicles with solar energy thus corresponds to our DNA at LONGi", said Sean
    McSorley, Sales Manager UK at LONGi.

    "With transport accounting for over 24% of total UK emissions, EV Infrastructure
    is an essential part of the UK's transition towards Net Zero. The NEC Gigahub is
    a flagship site that will showcase some of its 7m annual visitors and 60m
    traffic count what the forecourt of the future looks like, today. Powered by
    renewables including from the on-site solar canopy in the day and light up by
    LEDs at night, the charging hub provides clean and convenient EV charging
    infrastructure. LONGi Solar has been a reliable partner for us providing highly
    reliable and efficient modules," said Angus Rose, Director of Ineco Energy.

    Full press release
    (https://www.longi.com/en/distributorbriefing/nec-solar-gigahub/)

    Press Contact:

    Nadine Bütow
    Head of European Communications (DG)
    mailto:nadinebuetow@longi.com

    Timo Helmke
    PR Manager Europe (DG)
    mailto:timohelmke@longi.com



