Verona (ots) - BRICOLO (VERONAFIERE): INTERNATIONALIZATION OBJECTIVE FOR OUR

LEADING EVENTS



DANESE (VERONAFIERE): ITALIAN WINE LEADS THE MIDWEST MARKET WITH 42% OF IMPORTS



MUZZETTA (ITALIAN EXPO): A DYNAMIC MARKET CAPABLE OF APPRECIATING ITALIAN

EXCELLENCE





Seite 2 ► Seite 1 von 2

Vinitaly makes its exhibition debut in the United States. Thanks tocollaboration with Italian Expo, the Chamber of Commerce of Chicago and theMidwest and ICE-Italian Trade Agency, Veronafiere - the organizer of the mainannual event in the world dedicated to Italian wine - for the first time is apartner of the International Wine Expo (IWE), scheduled 22-23 October inChicago. More than 200 Italian companies are taking part in the trade fair,presenting a total of well over one thousand labels at the business event. Theywill be matched with 350 specialist buyers (already registered) arriving largelyfrom the Midwest, an area with a high concentration of demand for Italian wine.A strategic bridge between Italy and the largest market in the world (Italianexports to the USA in 2022 were worth 1.8 billion euros), complete with 4 masterclasses, including the iconic tasting conducted by Michaela Morris of Decanterwith Italy's top six wines given the highest score at the magazine's World WineAwards. Mention must also be made of the Vinitaly Tasting area - the wine pointcreated to present a selection of 65 Italian labels to an audience ofinternational operators."The debut of this trade fair in the United States," said the President ofVeronafiere, Federico Bricolo , "is the result of ongoing dialogue with newpartners as well as Italian institutions. This decision follows up the plan topursue constant international expansion of Veronafiere's skills. Our leadingtrade fair events must consolidate their guiding role in Verona itself and atthe same time activate coordinated system action with public and privatepartners abroad. Wine obviously plays a central role with our Vinitaly show -and this event in Chicago is a fine example, joining Wine to Asia in China andthe debut by the Italy Area at the Wine Vision event in Belgrade 16-19 November."We want to contribute," said the Managing Director of Veronafiere, MaurizioDanese , "to help grow a trade fair that already comes forward as the 'Italianhome' for the wine business in an area where our wine is by far the leader inimports, with a market share of 42%. Last year sales in the Midwest by Italianwine companies came close to 200 million dollars, well above the share taken by