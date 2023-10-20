    checkAd

    Wine Exhibition debut for Vinitaly in the USA / Appointment with IWE from 22 October in Chicago

    Verona (ots) - BRICOLO (VERONAFIERE): INTERNATIONALIZATION OBJECTIVE FOR OUR
    LEADING EVENTS

    DANESE (VERONAFIERE): ITALIAN WINE LEADS THE MIDWEST MARKET WITH 42% OF IMPORTS

    MUZZETTA (ITALIAN EXPO): A DYNAMIC MARKET CAPABLE OF APPRECIATING ITALIAN
    EXCELLENCE

    Vinitaly makes its exhibition debut in the United States. Thanks to
    collaboration with Italian Expo, the Chamber of Commerce of Chicago and the
    Midwest and ICE-Italian Trade Agency, Veronafiere - the organizer of the main
    annual event in the world dedicated to Italian wine - for the first time is a
    partner of the International Wine Expo (IWE), scheduled 22-23 October in
    Chicago. More than 200 Italian companies are taking part in the trade fair,
    presenting a total of well over one thousand labels at the business event. They
    will be matched with 350 specialist buyers (already registered) arriving largely
    from the Midwest, an area with a high concentration of demand for Italian wine.
    A strategic bridge between Italy and the largest market in the world (Italian
    exports to the USA in 2022 were worth 1.8 billion euros), complete with 4 master
    classes, including the iconic tasting conducted by Michaela Morris of Decanter
    with Italy's top six wines given the highest score at the magazine's World Wine
    Awards. Mention must also be made of the Vinitaly Tasting area - the wine point
    created to present a selection of 65 Italian labels to an audience of
    international operators.

    "The debut of this trade fair in the United States," said the President of
    Veronafiere, Federico Bricolo , "is the result of ongoing dialogue with new
    partners as well as Italian institutions. This decision follows up the plan to
    pursue constant international expansion of Veronafiere's skills. Our leading
    trade fair events must consolidate their guiding role in Verona itself and at
    the same time activate coordinated system action with public and private
    partners abroad. Wine obviously plays a central role with our Vinitaly show -
    and this event in Chicago is a fine example, joining Wine to Asia in China and
    the debut by the Italy Area at the Wine Vision event in Belgrade 16-19 November.

    "We want to contribute," said the Managing Director of Veronafiere, Maurizio
    Danese , "to help grow a trade fair that already comes forward as the 'Italian
    home' for the wine business in an area where our wine is by far the leader in
    imports, with a market share of 42%. Last year sales in the Midwest by Italian
    wine companies came close to 200 million dollars, well above the share taken by
