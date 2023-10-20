Wine Exhibition debut for Vinitaly in the USA / Appointment with IWE from 22 October in Chicago
Verona (ots) - BRICOLO (VERONAFIERE): INTERNATIONALIZATION OBJECTIVE FOR OUR
LEADING EVENTS
DANESE (VERONAFIERE): ITALIAN WINE LEADS THE MIDWEST MARKET WITH 42% OF IMPORTS
MUZZETTA (ITALIAN EXPO): A DYNAMIC MARKET CAPABLE OF APPRECIATING ITALIAN
EXCELLENCE
LEADING EVENTS
DANESE (VERONAFIERE): ITALIAN WINE LEADS THE MIDWEST MARKET WITH 42% OF IMPORTS
MUZZETTA (ITALIAN EXPO): A DYNAMIC MARKET CAPABLE OF APPRECIATING ITALIAN
EXCELLENCE
Vinitaly makes its exhibition debut in the United States. Thanks to
collaboration with Italian Expo, the Chamber of Commerce of Chicago and the
Midwest and ICE-Italian Trade Agency, Veronafiere - the organizer of the main
annual event in the world dedicated to Italian wine - for the first time is a
partner of the International Wine Expo (IWE), scheduled 22-23 October in
Chicago. More than 200 Italian companies are taking part in the trade fair,
presenting a total of well over one thousand labels at the business event. They
will be matched with 350 specialist buyers (already registered) arriving largely
from the Midwest, an area with a high concentration of demand for Italian wine.
A strategic bridge between Italy and the largest market in the world (Italian
exports to the USA in 2022 were worth 1.8 billion euros), complete with 4 master
classes, including the iconic tasting conducted by Michaela Morris of Decanter
with Italy's top six wines given the highest score at the magazine's World Wine
Awards. Mention must also be made of the Vinitaly Tasting area - the wine point
created to present a selection of 65 Italian labels to an audience of
international operators.
"The debut of this trade fair in the United States," said the President of
Veronafiere, Federico Bricolo , "is the result of ongoing dialogue with new
partners as well as Italian institutions. This decision follows up the plan to
pursue constant international expansion of Veronafiere's skills. Our leading
trade fair events must consolidate their guiding role in Verona itself and at
the same time activate coordinated system action with public and private
partners abroad. Wine obviously plays a central role with our Vinitaly show -
and this event in Chicago is a fine example, joining Wine to Asia in China and
the debut by the Italy Area at the Wine Vision event in Belgrade 16-19 November.
"We want to contribute," said the Managing Director of Veronafiere, Maurizio
Danese , "to help grow a trade fair that already comes forward as the 'Italian
home' for the wine business in an area where our wine is by far the leader in
imports, with a market share of 42%. Last year sales in the Midwest by Italian
wine companies came close to 200 million dollars, well above the share taken by
collaboration with Italian Expo, the Chamber of Commerce of Chicago and the
Midwest and ICE-Italian Trade Agency, Veronafiere - the organizer of the main
annual event in the world dedicated to Italian wine - for the first time is a
partner of the International Wine Expo (IWE), scheduled 22-23 October in
Chicago. More than 200 Italian companies are taking part in the trade fair,
presenting a total of well over one thousand labels at the business event. They
will be matched with 350 specialist buyers (already registered) arriving largely
from the Midwest, an area with a high concentration of demand for Italian wine.
A strategic bridge between Italy and the largest market in the world (Italian
exports to the USA in 2022 were worth 1.8 billion euros), complete with 4 master
classes, including the iconic tasting conducted by Michaela Morris of Decanter
with Italy's top six wines given the highest score at the magazine's World Wine
Awards. Mention must also be made of the Vinitaly Tasting area - the wine point
created to present a selection of 65 Italian labels to an audience of
international operators.
"The debut of this trade fair in the United States," said the President of
Veronafiere, Federico Bricolo , "is the result of ongoing dialogue with new
partners as well as Italian institutions. This decision follows up the plan to
pursue constant international expansion of Veronafiere's skills. Our leading
trade fair events must consolidate their guiding role in Verona itself and at
the same time activate coordinated system action with public and private
partners abroad. Wine obviously plays a central role with our Vinitaly show -
and this event in Chicago is a fine example, joining Wine to Asia in China and
the debut by the Italy Area at the Wine Vision event in Belgrade 16-19 November.
"We want to contribute," said the Managing Director of Veronafiere, Maurizio
Danese , "to help grow a trade fair that already comes forward as the 'Italian
home' for the wine business in an area where our wine is by far the leader in
imports, with a market share of 42%. Last year sales in the Midwest by Italian
wine companies came close to 200 million dollars, well above the share taken by
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0
Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell| | 69 | 0 |