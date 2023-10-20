Predicted 2023 After-Tax Group Results for Porsche Holding SE Unveiled
Volkswagen AG and Porsche Automobil Holding SE have both released their financial forecasts for fiscal year 2023, with expectations and influences detailed. Contact for further information is also provided.
- Volkswagen AG has updated its forecast for the fiscal year 2023, expecting full-year operating profit to be in the region of the prior-year figure before special items.
- Porsche Automobil Holding SE confirms its previously communicated earnings forecast for the fiscal year 2023, with group profit after tax expected to be in the lower half of the forecasted bandwidth.
- Porsche SE's group result after tax is significantly influenced by the at equity result attributable to Porsche SE and the group result after tax at the level of Volkswagen, due to its equity investment in Volkswagen AG.
- Contact information for Karsten Hoeldtke, Head of Investor Relations at Porsche SE, is provided.
- The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News, and Press Releases.
- Porsche Automobil Holding SE is listed on the Regulated Market in Berlin, Frankfurt, Munich, and Stuttgart, as well as on the Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, and Tradegate Exchange, and the Luxembourg Stock Exchange.
The price of Porsche Holding SE at the time of the news was 44,62EUR and was down -2,07 % compared with the previous day.
12 minutes after the article was published, the price was 44,64EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,06 % since publication.
At this time, the index DAX was at 14.822,50PKT (-0,83 %).
