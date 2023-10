Predicted 2023 After-Tax Group Results for Porsche Holding SE Unveiled

Volkswagen AG has updated its forecast for the fiscal year 2023, expecting full-year operating profit to be in the region of the prior-year figure before special items.

Porsche Automobil Holding SE confirms its previously communicated earnings forecast for the fiscal year 2023, with group profit after tax expected to be in the lower half of the forecasted bandwidth.

Porsche SE's group result after tax is significantly influenced by the at equity result attributable to Porsche SE and the group result after tax at the level of Volkswagen, due to its equity investment in Volkswagen AG.

