FRIWO AG: 2023 Annual Forecast Adjusted Again Amid Falling Orders
FRIWO AG, a leading provider of chargers and e-drive solutions, is set to revise its 2023 annual forecast due to a downturn in orders. Despite a solid performance in the medical sector, the tightening demand in Europe's e-mobility, industrial, and tools segments has led to this adjustment.
- FRIWO AG, a manufacturer of chargers and e-drive solutions, has to adjust its annual forecast for 2023 due to declining order situation.
- The demand situation in Europe in the e-mobility, industrial, and tools segments has tightened, while the medical segment is developing solidly.
- The company expects a total annual turnover of around 110 million euros, lower than the previous forecast of 120-130 million euros.
- FRIWO anticipates an EBIT loss in the mid single-digit million euro range, instead of the previously forecast balanced EBIT.
- The company sees a positive trend towards e-mobility drive solutions and expects sustainable profitable growth from 2024.
- FRIWO will publish the report on the first nine months of the 2023 financial year on November 9, 2023.
The next important date, Publication of quarterly report (as of Q3), at FRIWO is on 09.11.2023.
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
