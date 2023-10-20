FRIWO AG: 2023 Annual Forecast Adjusted Again Amid Falling Orders

The next important date, Publication of quarterly report (as of Q3), at FRIWO is on 09.11.2023.

FRIWO AG, a leading provider of chargers and e-drive solutions, is set to revise its 2023 annual forecast due to a downturn in orders. Despite a solid performance in the medical sector, the tightening demand in Europe's e-mobility, industrial, and tools segments has led to this adjustment.

