Paragon Raises Full-Year Earnings Forecast Following Strong Nine-Month Preliminary Figures
Paragon GmbH & Co. KGaA has released its preliminary nine-month figures, showing increased sales and a raised earnings outlook for the year. The company's cooperation with Clarios has also led to a positive earnings contribution.
- Paragon GmbH & Co. KGaA announced preliminary nine-month figures and raised earnings outlook for the full year.
- According to preliminary figures, paragon increased sales in the first nine months to EUR 122.0 million (previous year EUR 118.5 million).
- Asset deal in the context of the cooperation with Clarios leads to a positive earnings contribution in the mid single-digit million range.
- Cash inflow used consistently to further reduce debt of the paragon Group: Net debt reduced to below EUR 50 million (end of 2019: EUR 121.3 million).
- Consolidated EBITDA already amounts to EUR 23.8 million after nine months. Positive net income of EUR 4.4 million leads to earnings per share of approximately EUR 1.00.
- Expectations for 2023 updated: EBITDA now between EUR 25 and 27 million, sales at EUR 160 to 170 million.
The next important date, Interim Group Report as of September 30, 2023 (9 months), at paragon is on 13.11.2023.
