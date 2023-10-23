    checkAd

    Paragon Raises Full-Year Earnings Forecast Following Strong Nine-Month Preliminary Figures

    Paragon GmbH & Co. KGaA has released its preliminary nine-month figures, showing increased sales and a raised earnings outlook for the year. The company's cooperation with Clarios has also led to a positive earnings contribution.

    • Paragon GmbH & Co. KGaA announced preliminary nine-month figures and raised earnings outlook for the full year.
    • According to preliminary figures, paragon increased sales in the first nine months to EUR 122.0 million (previous year EUR 118.5 million).
    • Asset deal in the context of the cooperation with Clarios leads to a positive earnings contribution in the mid single-digit million range.
    • Cash inflow used consistently to further reduce debt of the paragon Group: Net debt reduced to below EUR 50 million (end of 2019: EUR 121.3 million).
    • Consolidated EBITDA already amounts to EUR 23.8 million after nine months. Positive net income of EUR 4.4 million leads to earnings per share of approximately EUR 1.00.
    • Expectations for 2023 updated: EBITDA now between EUR 25 and 27 million, sales at EUR 160 to 170 million.

    The next important date, Interim Group Report as of September 30, 2023 (9 months), at paragon is on 13.11.2023.




    Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
    Wertpapier


    0 Kommentare
    Autor: wO Newsflash
     |  57   |   |   

    Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

    Disclaimer

    Paragon Raises Full-Year Earnings Forecast Following Strong Nine-Month Preliminary Figures Paragon GmbH & Co. KGaA has released its preliminary nine-month figures, showing increased sales and a raised earnings outlook for the year. The company's cooperation with Clarios has also led to a positive earnings contribution.

    Geschrieben von

    wO Newsflash
    0 Follower
    Mehr anzeigen
    Mit Artikeln von wO Newsflash wollen wir mit Hilfe von Künstlicher Intelligenz Ihnen schnellstmöglich relevante Inhalte zu aktuellen Ereignissen rund um Börse, Finanzmärkte aus aller Welt und Community bereitstellen.
    RSS-Feed abonnieren

    Nachrichten des Autors

    ATOSS Software AG: Starkes Wachstum und hohe Profite im Q3 - Positiver Ausblick für 2023
    120 Leser
    ATOSS Software AG: Munich's Workforce Leader Raises 2023 Guidance Amidst Q3 Growth Surge
    104 Leser
    Paragon: Positive Neunmonatszahlen und erhöhter Jahresausblick
    68 Leser
    Paragon Raises Full-Year Earnings Forecast Following Strong Nine-Month Preliminary Figures
    56 Leser
    Geratherm Medical AG: Enthüllung wichtiger Kapitalmarktinformationen!
    20 Leser
    Der Börsen-Tag: Schwarzer Tag an der Börse: Alle wichtigen Indizes im Minus - doch es gibt Gewinner
    1656 Leser
    Schock bei The Social Chain AG: Kompletter Aufsichtsrat tritt sofort zurück!
    1328 Leser
    Lufthansa-Aktien herabgestuft: Citigroup sieht Risiken für Margenziel
    1136 Leser
    Der Börsen-Tag: Börsen-Update: Große Gewinne bei Commerzbank und Zalando trotz vereinzelter Verluste
    1116 Leser
    Der Börsen-Tag: Börsenbericht: DAX, MDAX und Co. im Minus - Diese Aktien sind die Gewinner und Verlierer des Tages
    844 Leser
    Der Börsen-Tag: DAX und US-Indizes trotzen Abwärtstrend: SAP, Merck und Netflix als Top-Gewinner
    652 Leser
    Prognose 2023: Wie steht es um das Konzernergebnis nach Steuern der Porsche Holding SE?
    628 Leser
    Der Börsen-Tag: Börsen-Update: DAX, SDAX, TecDAX und Dow Jones im Plus - Diese Aktien sind die Gewinner und ...
    560 Leser
    Unipar setzt auf thyssenkrupp nucera: Modernisierung der Chlor-Alkali-Anlage in Brasilien
    456 Leser
    Arbeitsgericht Hannover entscheidet: VW muss Betriebsrat mehr Gehalt zahlen - Urteil sorgt für ...
    440 Leser
    Alstom-Aktien stürzen um 35% ab: Prognosesenkung für Cashflow schockt Anleger
    2424 Leser
    Der Börsen-Tag: Schwere Verluste an den Börsen: Diese Unternehmen trotzen dem Abwärtstrend
    1948 Leser
    Allianz-Aktie mit starkem Wachstum und Aufholpotenzial - Analysten sehen großes Potential für ...
    1900 Leser
    Steuler Fliesengruppe AG verkauft Geschäftsbereiche und schließt Werk in Mühlacker - Abwicklung ...
    1752 Leser
    Der Börsen-Tag: Schwarzer Tag an der Börse: Alle wichtigen Indizes im Minus - doch es gibt Gewinner
    1656 Leser
    Der Börsen-Tag: Heutige Börsenentwicklung: Gewinner, Verlierer und Ausblick auf die kommenden Tage
    1464 Leser
    Der Börsen-Tag: Börsenindizes im Sinkflug: Diese Unternehmen trotzen dem Abwärtstrend
    1452 Leser
    Smartbroker Holding: Depot-Umzug erfreut sich großer Nachfrage - Zwischenstand zu SMARTBROKER+
    1332 Leser
    Schock bei The Social Chain AG: Kompletter Aufsichtsrat tritt sofort zurück!
    1328 Leser
    BASF vor Quartalsbericht: Analysten senken Daumen und Kursziel - Dividenden nicht gedeckt!
    1288 Leser
    Volkswagen-Aktie enttäuscht im 2. Quartal 2023 - Warum ein Verkauf dennoch keine gute Idee ist
    3396 Leser
    Tui-Aktie erholt sich im September: Kaufempfehlung lockt Investoren an
    3152 Leser
    Rock Tech Lithium Inc.: Aktualisierte Empfehlung und Kursziel - Halten statt Kaufen, Kursziel ...
    2948 Leser
    Alstom-Aktien stürzen um 35% ab: Prognosesenkung für Cashflow schockt Anleger
    2424 Leser
    Lufthansa-Aktie im freien Fall: Analysten senken Kursziel - droht ein Kurssturz unter 6,00 Euro?
    2320 Leser
    Der Börsen-Tag: Schwere Verluste an den Börsen: Diese Unternehmen trotzen dem Abwärtstrend
    1948 Leser
    Allianz-Aktie mit starkem Wachstum und Aufholpotenzial - Analysten sehen großes Potential für ...
    1900 Leser
    Steuler Fliesengruppe AG verkauft Geschäftsbereiche und schließt Werk in Mühlacker - Abwicklung ...
    1752 Leser
    Der Börsen-Tag: Schwarzer Tag an der Börse: Alle wichtigen Indizes im Minus - doch es gibt Gewinner
    1656 Leser
    Newron Pharmaceuticals veröffentlicht Halbjahresergebnisse 2023: Erfolgreiche Studie zu Evenamide ...
    1576 Leser