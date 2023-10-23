SNP & IBM Boost Global SAP Transformations with New Joint Excellence Center
IBM and SNP are set to enhance their collaboration by establishing a global joint Center of Excellence, dedicated to SAP transformations. This initiative will leverage IBM's Rapid Move program and SNP's CrystalBridge software, offering unique solutions for SAP S/4HANA programs.
- SNP and IBM are expanding their partnership and establishing a global joint Center of Excellence for SAP transformations.
- The joint Center of Excellence will focus on the IBM Rapid Move program and provide global scalability and additional value for SAP S/4HANA programs.
- Over 100 customers already use IBM Rapid Move powered by SNP's CrystalBridge software platform for their SAP transformations.
- The new Center of Excellence will create a highly efficient and scalable "delivery engine" with global reach.
- IBM and SNP are also collaborating on generative AI with IBM watsonx and developing tailored solutions for finance innovations.
- The partnership between IBM and SNP enables companies to modernize and optimize their SAP workloads in a unique way.
The next important date, Publication of quarterly report (as of Q3), at SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner is on 26.10.2023.
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
