SNP & IBM Boost Global SAP Transformations with New Joint Excellence Center

The next important date, Publication of quarterly report (as of Q3), at SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner is on 26.10.2023.

IBM and SNP are set to enhance their collaboration by establishing a global joint Center of Excellence, dedicated to SAP transformations. This initiative will leverage IBM's Rapid Move program and SNP's CrystalBridge software, offering unique solutions for SAP S/4HANA programs.

